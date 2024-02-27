Re:Zero Season 3 unveils first key visual 

Re:Zero Season 3 has finally dropped the first key visual on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. However, no information on the anime's release date was given in the illustration. Nevertheless, the official staff revealed that new details regarding the anime will be announced during AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

It has been close to a year since Re:Zero Season 3 was officially green-lit at AnimeJapan 2023, where a teaser PV and visual were shown. However, the latest illustration serves as the first official "key visual," as the team behind the anime revealed.

Re:Zero Season 3 key visual features Subaru, Beatrice, and Emilia in her bridal form

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle (@Rezero_official) for Re:Zero Season 3, shared the first key visual of the eagerly anticipated sequel. The key visual depicts Subaru, Beatrice, and Emilia, who is seen wearing a bridal dress.

The illustration creates a foreboding atmosphere with several "threats" looming large for Subaru and Emilia, as seen in the background. In the foreground of the key visual, Subaru looks distressed as he tries to reach out his hand to Emilia.

While the visual doesn't have any catchphrase, the buildings visible in the background give an impression that Season 3 will adapt the fifth arc from the light novel and cover the events of the Watergate city of Priestella.

Re:Zero Season 3 key visual (Image via White Fox/X)

Undoubtedly, the key visual has arrested fans' interest and increased the anticipation for the sequel's release. Fans of the series will have to wait to find out what threats await Subaru and Emilia at the Watergate City of Priestella.

Besides the illustration, it has been revealed that Re:Zero Season 3 anime will announce new information at the AnimeJapan 2024 special Red Stage on Sunday, March 24, 2024. It is presumed not confirmed that the event will finally reveal a promotional video for the anime.

However, this is only a speculation at this point with no concrete evidence. Notably, the event will be live-streamed on Kadokawa's official anime channel on YouTube, as announced by the anime's site.

Subaru, as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

The event will be graced by the anime's voice actors, including Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuku), Rie Takahashi (Emilia), Satomi Arai (Beatrice), Kohei Amasaki (Otto Suwen), and Nobuhiko Okamoto (Garfiel Tinsel). Notably, Season 3's stage at AnimeJapan 2024 will take place from 10:25 am JST to 11 am JST.

Moreover, to celebrate the production of Re:Zero Season 3, a large-scale exhibition will be held at the AnimeJapan 2024 Kadokawa booth on March 23, 2024, where the journey of Subaru Natsuki up to Season 3 will be shown on giant LED screens.

What to expect in Re:Zero Season 3

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming season will adapt Arc 5, The Stars That Engrave History, from Tappei Nagatsuki (author) and Shin'ichiro Otsuka's (illustrator) Isekai fantasy light novel series, given how the previous season ended with Arc 4's adaptation.

Therefore, fans can expect Season 3 to delve into Anastasia Hoshin inviting Emilia, Crusch, Priscilla, and Felt Camp to the Watergate City of Priestella. However, the city is under threat by the Witch Cult. As such, Subaru will be compelled to action to save Emilia and others from the Cult's terrifying plan.

