Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie dominates US box office with opening weekend collection

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie collected a staggering 11.5 million USD during its opening weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. This film was a theatrical release that covered the last two episodes from the Swordsmith Village arc and premiered the first episode of the Hashira Training arc, which also happens to be a one-hour special.

The Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie was released on Thursday, i.e., February 27, 2024, in the US. This particular theatrical release also came out in various large formats for viewing, which also included IMAX. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers that this movie has put up since its release.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie box office numbers

Nezuko Kamado as seen in the Swordsmith Village arc (Image via Ufotable)

As stated earlier, the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie managed to collect a total of 11.5 million USD as of Sunday, February 25, 2024. The movie managed to collect a whopping 5.5 million USD on Friday, 3.5 million USD on Saturday, and 2.5 million USD on Sunday. However, the movie was not released globally all at once. The film was released in Japan way back on February 2, 2024, and it managed to perform quite well in that region as well.

As per the figures reported by Box Office Mojo, the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie managed to collect a total of 4.3 million USD on its opening weekend. It managed to reach the top spot in the Japanese Box Office and boasted ticket sales of 443,700. As of February 18, 2024, the film had collected a total of 9.32 million USD with over 1 million tickets sold.

What is the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie all about

Much like the previous film, this one followed the same structure containing the last two episodes from season 3 as well as the first one-hour special from the upcoming season. The one-hour special covers the Hashira meeting that was called forth by Amane Ubuyashiki in order. This film allows the fanbase to watch the first episode of the next season on the big screen. This film also consisted of a few anime-original scenes, which improved the overall viewing experience.

The film also ended on a brilliant note as fans got to listen to the upcoming season’s opening theme song. The track is titled Mugen, and it is performed by a couple of Japan’s biggest artists - MY FIRST STORY and HYDE. Fans can watch the film in their local movie theaters. As stated earlier, the film will also be available in multiple formats including IMAX. The upcoming season, which will cover the entirety of the Hashira Training arc, will be released sometime this Spring.

