Nina the Starry Bride anime reveals October 2024 premiere and more in new PV

Thursday, February 29, 2024 saw the official website for the Nina the Starry Bride anime series begin streaming a teaser promotional video, revealing the series’ main staff and October 2024 premiere. The roughly 75-second long teaser trailer primarily focuses on the titular heroine, and heavily features previously announced starring cast member Minami Tanaka’s voice acting in the role.

While the Nina the Starry Bride anime series is confirmed to premiere on Japanese television sometime in October 2024, a full-fledged release date and time has yet to be shared. Also currently lacking is the Japanese television broadcast info for the series’ premiere, as well as whether or not the series will be internationally streamed and who will stream it if so.

Thankfully, fans can expect the official website for the Nina the Starry Bride anime series to reveal this information sometime in the coming months as October 2024 approaches. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Rikachi’s original manga series of the same name, which is still ongoing today.

Nina the Starry Bride anime confirms Signal.MD in animation production and more

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Nina the Starry Bride anime series confirmed the show’s October 2024 premiere in Japan, as well as its main staff. The starring cast was previously announced, including the aforementioned Minami Tanaka as the titular character, Yuichiro Umehara as Prince Azure, and Koki Uchiyama as Seto.

Kenichiro Komaya is directing the anime series at Signal.MD studios, with Yuka Yamada in charge of both the series composition and its screenplay. Kyoko Taketani is designing the characters, while Natsumi Tabuchi is composing the music for the series. It is expected that additional staff will be revealed as the series’ release window draws nearer.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally in English, and is set to publish the third compilation volume for the series in print on March 5, 2024. The latest digital English release for the series is the 11th volume, which was published on January 9, 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story as follows:

“Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?”

The series originally launched in Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in October 2019, and won the Best Shojo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.

