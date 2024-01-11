Shinkalion Change the World anime unveils teaser trailer and more

Thursday, January 11, 2024 saw the official website of the new Shinkalion Change the World anime series reveal character and mecha design visuals, and a teaser trailer for the series. While the announcement didn’t clarify any release or casting information, the news is nevertheless an exciting first step for the new television anime of the Shinkalion toy line.

The Shinkalion Change the World anime is set to be produced by sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G, with Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment returning to produce the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is also once again credited for the production, as they were for the previous anime series in the franchise.

The upcoming Shinkalion Change the World anime series is the third for the franchise in the last six years, with an anime film for the franchise also premiering in that timespan. The first television anime series premiered in January 2018 and ran until June 2019, while the latest premiered in April 2021 and ran until March 2022.

New Shinkalion Change the World anime likely to announce cast and release window in the coming weeks

While the roughly 30-second teaser trailer released for the Shinkalion Change the World anime series does feature voice acting, no cast announcements have been made for the series thus far. Although a perplexing situation, the production team is likely looking to save the casting announcements for later on in the promotional period for the series.

In any case, what fans did receive alongside the release of the promotional trailer was a look at the central cast of characters and their mechas, as well as the names for both. Akane Forden pilots the E6 Komachi Toplifterform, while Taisei Onari pilots the E5 Hayabusa Trailerform. Finally, Ryota Kuzuryu pilotes the E7 Kagyaki Drillform.

The production information detailed above was also confirmed in this latest batch of news for the series, which sees Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions returning. The two production companies previously worked on the prior anime for the series mentioned above. While a premiere date or release window for the series was not detailed, it is expected that this information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z, the latest anime for the toy franchise, first premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022. This was preceded by the Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X film, which opened in Japanese theaters in December 2019. This was preceded by the first anime for the franchise, which premiered in January 2018 and ended in June 2019.

The toy franchise created by Takara Tomy first launched in March 2015, and proved profitable enough to merit the first anime adaptation from OLM mentioned above. The toy franchise is a spin-off of the Plarail model train franchise, and is made in association with the Japan Railways Group.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.