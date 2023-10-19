Tensura Slime's Shion joins Urusei Yatsura anime's voice cast

The official website for the Urusei Yatsura anime production announced three new cast members on Thursday, October 19, 2023. This included beloved voice actress M.A.O. M.A.O, best known as Shion from the Tensura Slime franchise, also known as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime in English.

In addition to announcing the three new cast members, the official website for the Urusei Yatsura anime series also shared key visuals highlighting each new character. It’s unclear whether or not this latest cast announcement for the series’ second half will be the final one prior to the series’ looming premiere.

M.A.O and the other two newly announced cast members will be appearing in the second half of the new Urusei Yatsura anime, which first premiered in October 2022. The second half of the latest television anime adaptation for author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s legendary manga series is set to air in January 2024.

New Urusei Yatsura anime casts Tensura Slime’s Shion, Sailor Moon’s Usagi Tsukino, and more

The voice of Tensura Slime’s Shion (M.A.O) and two other cast members were announced for the upcoming second half of the latest Urusei Yatsura anime. M.A.O is set to play Asuka Mizunokoji, while Toshiharu Sakurai will play Asuka’s Father and Kotono Mitsuishi will play Asuka’s Mother. Sakurai is likely best known as Hunter x Hunter’s Tompa, while Mitsuishi is most recognizable as Sailor Moon’s Usagi Tsukino.

In addition to this latest cast news, the website also began streaming a special promotional video for the anime. Starring cast member Hiroshi Kamiya narrates the video as the series’ protagonist Ataru Moroboshi. In the video, Ataru introduces all the women he loves in the series, as well as additional characters who he refers to as “others.”

The second half of the anime is set to premiere in January 2024, with no further release date or broadcast information available at the time of the article’s writing. It is expected that HIDIVE will continue streaming the anime series throughout its second half. HIDIVE began streaming an English dub for the first half of the series in March 2023. The first half premiered in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block in October 2022.

Takahiro Kamei serves as the series director, while Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music for the series. Starring alongside Kamiya is Sumire Uesaka as Lum, who serves as Ataru’s love interest throughout the series.

Takahashi’s original manga series ran from 1978 to 1987 in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine and spawned various anime adaptations in the years that followed its debut.

