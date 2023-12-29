'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime previews ending theme in new PV

Wednesday, December 27, 2023, saw the staff for the highly anticipated upcoming ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series preview the anime’s ending theme in a new trailer. The 30-second commercial began streaming on the Sho-Pro YouTube channel on Wednesday, which is the official YouTube channel for Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions.

Within the latest 30-second commercial for the ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series, the previously announced Tuesday, January 9, 2024, release date for the series is reconfirmed. The exact Japanese broadcast information is also reconfirmed, as is the Japanese streaming information for the series in the days following its initial premiere.

The ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Robinson Haruhara and illustrator Hirakei’s original manga series of the same name. The manga first began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in April 2019, where it is still actively and regularly serialized at the time of this article’s writing.

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime previews LEEVELLES’ ending theme song just days ahead of premiere

As mentioned above, the main focus of the latest promotional video for the ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series was previewing the anime’s ending theme song. Per the trailer, the ending theme song is entitled “Ashita wa Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku” and will be performed by the group LEEVELLES. The band shallm is performing the opening theme song for the series entitled “Massakasa Magic!.”

The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time on Japanese broadcast television. More specifically, the series will first air on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels before airing on Kansai TV on January 14. The series will also stream on the ABEMA service on January 9 at 12 am JST, and will be on other streaming services in Japan starting on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Yoko Kanemori is directing the anime at PINE JAM studios, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi are designing the characters, with Masaru Yokoyama composing the music for the series. The anime features Haruka Shiraishi as Princess, Chikahiro Koobayashi as Ex, and Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura. Additional starring cast includes the following:

Tesshō Genda as Hell-Lord

Anna Nagase as Yōki

Honoka Inoue as Inki

Aya Yamane as Krall

Ai Kayano as Giant

Rina Hidaka as Mao Mao

Mai Nakahara as Lulune

Sayaka Senbongi as Gilga

Miyu Tomita as Vanilla Peschutz

Jun Fukushima as Kanage

Houchu Ohtsuka as Jimochi

The manga currently has 12 compilation volumes published in Japanese, with a 13th set to be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Of the 12 currently released Japanese volumes, zero are available in English at the time of writing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.