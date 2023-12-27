One Piece chapter 1103 raw scans: Kuma arrives on Egghead to save Bonney from Saturn

One Piece chapter 1103 raw scans have unveiled a shocking revelation. Bartholomew Kuma has made an unexpected appearance on Egghead Island to rescue Bonney from the clutches of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. This development stands out as a captivating twist in the ongoing One Piece storyline.

In a tense and gripping sequence, Kuma arrives just in the nick of time to save his daughter from Saturn's clutches. One Piece chapter 1103 raw scans vividly depict Kuma single-handedly taking on the marines surrounding the group and absorbing a lethal blow from Saturn to protect Bonney.

One Piece chapter 1103 raw scans show Kuma arriving on Egghead to protect Bonney from Saturn

One Piece chapter 1103 is shaping up to be one of the most impactful chapters in the series, showcasing Kuma's remarkable intervention at Egghead Island to save his daughter Bonney from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. In a heroic charge, Kuma is yet again seen giving everything he has to save what he holds dearest.

Chapter 1103 of One Piece begins with a flashback in which Vegapunk gives Bonney her 10th birthday gift from Kuma, a sun necklace made of sapphire. The scene then transitions to the present day, where Bonney employs her Nika-like Future attack against Saturn. However, it proves ineffective, and she suddenly weakens.

Saturn thinks that because the "Nika" Bonney knows is different from the real one, she can only replicate the rubber powers of Nika. Meanwhile, Saturn's powers prevent anyone from moving. The raw scans also show that someone sneaked Luffy food, with the Straw Hat eating on the floor.

The chapter also reveals that Saturn is the one who gave Bonney her Toshi Toshi no Mi powers. He did experiments to give people extracted Devil Fruit powers via medicine, and when he did the same to Ginny, she got the Sapphire Scales disease as a side effect. The disease and its powers were then passed down to Bonney.

This might give Bonney the power to transform into any future she can imagine, but according to Saturn, the more knowledge she gains about the truth, the more limited her future becomes. In this state of despair, Bonney starts to doubt Nika's existence, causing her Nika form to become weak.

With all lost, as Saturn is about to kill Bonney, Kuma arrives on Egghead and is seen fighting off the marines all by himself before shielding Bonney from one of Saturn's spider legs, which ends up piercing his back.

Then, Kuma pulls off the leg from his back and turns in fury to land a devastating punch on Saturn. However, the chapter ends before the punch lands, keeping fans in suspense.

One Piece chapter 1103 raw scans have enthralled fans as Kuma once again comes to the rescue of Bonney, showing once and for all that he is the best father in One Piece. Fans can now only hope that Kuma won't die anytime soon and that all his suffering will be avenged by Luffy in his Gear 5 Nika avatar.