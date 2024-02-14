Murai In Love anime confirms Fall 2024 release with PV

Murai In Love anime is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. This news was accompanied by a teaser trailer that also highlights the anime's main cast and staff.

Based on Junta Shima's eponymous rom-com manga, Murai In Love anime has already created hype in the anime community. Line manga website serialized the series from 2018 to 2022, and published seven volumes. Notably, J.C. Staff Studios is producing the anime.

Murai In Love anime will be released in Fall 2024 exclusively on Disney+

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Murai in Love anime shared a promotional video that disclosed the show's premiere window, main cast, and staff. According to the short clip, the anime is planned to be released in the Fall 2024 season, i.e., in October 2024.

While the anime will be exclusively available for streaming on the Disney+ platform, it will also air on Japanese television. However, the rom-com anime's official staff has yet to provide broadcast details or a timeframe.

Notably, the teaser trailer depicts the anime's main characters, such as Ayano Tanaka, Murai, and Hitotoshe. It perfectly embodies the rom-com spirit of the anime through the witty and sarcastic dialogues and scenes. As such, the PV also previews the voices of the cast.

Murai, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C Staff)

Kengo Takanashi, better known as Fujita from Dorohedoro and Yasunori from the Daily Life of High School Boys, stars as Murai-kun in Murai In Love anime. Yoko Hikasa voices Ayano Tanaka (Murai's homeroom teacher), while Nobunaga Shimazaki plays Hitotoshe's (Tanaka's favorite Otome game character) role.

Fans may recall Yoko Hikasa as the reputed voice actor who voiced Rias Gremory from the High School DXD series. Besides Rias, she's also famous as Mio Akiyama from K-On! and You Asakura from The Shaman King.

Nobunaga-san, on the other hand, has garnered fame for voicing Shun Kaido from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K and Seishiro Nagi from Blue Lock. More cast will most likely be revealed at a later date.

Murai in Love anime teaser visual (Image via J.C. Staff)

Aside from the trailer, a teaser visual has also been released which depicts Murata, Ayano Tanaka, Hitotoshe, and other important characters from the anime.

Comments from the respective voice actors and the series' original creator have arrived on the anime's official website and X handle. Junta Shima has expressed his excitement over his manga's anime adaptation, and he is looking forward to seeing his characters in anime form.

All the voice actors have also asked fans to look forward to the anime while sharing their overall experience in working as cast members.

Yoshiki Yamakawa is directing Murai in Love anime at J.C Staff Studios, with Susumu Yamakawa supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Ruka Kawada is listed as the series' music composer, while Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

Murai In Love anime follows a rom-com story between a high school teacher, Ayano Tanaka, who loves otome games, and Murai, who is in love with her teacher.

One day, Murai musters up the courage to ask out Tanaka but gets rejected. As such, he transforms himself into the likeness of his teacher's favorite Otome game character, Hitotoshe.

