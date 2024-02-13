Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will be broadcast on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. However, most fans can watch the episode with English subs on February 19 due to varying time zones.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Tsubasa Shiki go to Minami's house along with Sayuri Akino to study for a school test. However, since he was late to return home, his grandmother rebuked him.

Aside from that, the episode introduced a new gyaru girl to the mix. Considering how the episode ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! manga.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Fans should note that this anime follows a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Tuesdays.

However, due to the differences in time zones, global viewers can watch the episode earlier at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 19 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 19 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 19 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 19 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 19 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, February 19 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 19 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, February 20 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 20 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Once Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 finishes airing on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and other affiliated channels, anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

This is a popular anime streaming platform where fans can also watch other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup, provided they have a monetary subscription.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 begins with the homeroom teacher announcing that the exams will begin the next week. Since Minami didn't prepare anything for the exam, she decided to invite Tsubasa Shiki and Sayuri Akino to her house for a group study.

Unable to reject the invitation, the duo arrives at Minami's house. They go upstairs to her room, where Minami Fuyuki offers them drinks. The trio then begins their rigorous study session. Unfortunately, Shiki couldn't stay longer because he had to return home on time.

When he opens the door to leave, he meets Minami's mother, who then safely drops him to his house. During the ride, she tells Shiki how her daughter appreciates his piano skills.

Minami's mother, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

She was even pleasantly surprised to see her daughter happily returning home on Valentine's Day, especially after the accident related to the chocolates. As such, she thanks Shiki for cheering up her daughter.

At home, Tsubasa gets rebuked by his grandmother for returning late. The next day while going to the school, the protagonist witnesses a gorgeous-looking girl with short, white-pink hair near a garbage disposal.

He later finds out from Minami that her name is Rena-senpai, a senior at the school. The blonde-haired girl reveals that she admires her a lot. Following this, Minami asks Shiki whether he would like to come to her home for another study season.

Minami, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

However, Shiki politely refused the offer, mainly because he was yelled at by his grandmother. As such, he goes to the library to study alone. Surprisingly, Shiki meets Rena there, sleeping on a desk.

It is revealed that she's part of the library committee. Rena even solves a math problem for Shiki only by looking at the problem for a second. Later, the episode shows Tsubasa Shiki being forced to undergo a tea ceremony by his grandmother, who wants to enhance his mental fortitude.

At that moment, the calling bell to his house rings, and Shiki finds Rena outside. The gyaru girl, who happens to be his next home neighbor, gets enchanted seeing him in traditional Japanese attire.

Rena-chan, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Unfortunately, Shiki's grandmother comes at the wrong time and notices Rena hugging her grandson. However, the girl clears the misunderstanding and leaves.

The episode ends with Shiki's grandmother telling him that he must be in the top ten in his school. If he doesn't, she will send him back to Tokyo.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7

Rena Natsukawa, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Since the latest installment adapted chapters 15, 16, and six pages of chapter 17 from Kai Ikada's rom-com manga, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will likely cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect Shiki to get along with Rena-senpai, who will also tutor him. Considering the protagonist's grandmother has given him the ultimatum, he will need to do well on the test to rank in the top ten.

Fortunately, Rena will be the perfect person for this, since she's a topper at the school. Besides that, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will also show Minami and Sayuri helping Shiki.

