Boruto theory proves why Amado may have hidden Shinjutsu

The Boruto series has undergone significant development, with the tension reaching palpable levels. While Code was initially posed as the biggest threat to the protagonist, recent events have shifted focus, introducing an array of antagonists that are terrorizing the village.

Amidst all this chaos, Amado seems to hold little significance at this juncture of the story. However, he's the type of character who is constantly plotting and pulling strings from the background.

The fanbase has come up with a compelling theory regarding Amado's role, suggesting that his actions could change the course of the entire plot in the upcoming chapters. Let's take a look at the Boruto fan theory to understand why Amado would be crucial to the progression of the plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Naruto Next Generations and the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Fan theory suggests the possibility of Amado possessing Shinjutsu

Amado as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This fan theory essentially states that Amado has shinjutsu in his eyes, which is quite a bold claim. It is important for fans to note that this is merely a fan theory. We urge the readers to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the chapters to get confirmation on this subject.

One of the most striking features of Amado, aside from his cunningness, is his character design. He always wears glasses, and he is rarely seen without them. Additionally, it was he who harvested the Otsutsuki DNA from Shibai, as explained in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 75. While he created clones with a ridiculous set of powers.

Amado explaining how he managed to give Eida and Daemon his powers (Image via Shueisha/Mikio Ikemoto)

It's reasonable to assume that the likes of Amado would have used the remains of Shibai Otsutsuki for himself. The key point that supports the possibility of Amado having Shinjutsu is the fact that he modified his eyes. In the manga, Eida clearly stated that Amado had modified his eyes with a specific set of ninja tools. The nature or extent of the modification was not revealed in the manga.

This narrative gap has led to numerous fan theories, and one of them states the possibility of Amado having Shinjutsu. Now the question is, what ability in the Boruto series would be tied to this mysterious Shinjutsu? It's apparent that manipulation and oversight could be the key ingredients to his Shinjutsu abilities.

Expand Tweet

We have reason to believe that Amado's abilities in the Boruto series could allow him to see through different dimensions and manipulate people into doing the things he wants. Initially, it was revealed that his goal was to revive his son, Akebi. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Boruto series revealed otherwise. There's no denying that the revival of his son was the main motive. However, it could have changed after he came across Shibai's remains.

His lust for power could have taken precedence over the revival of his son, especially after he realized who Shibai was. Therefore, there's a high chance that Amado could have Shinjutsu, which allows him to monitor various dimensions and pull strings from the background through manipulation.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Amado's involvement in the progression of the plot appears to be non-existent. However, given his nature, fans can certainly expect him to be the cause of significant plot twists soon.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.