10 most used types of weapon in Naruto, ranked

Naruto is set in a world filled with shinobis who focus on getting stronger in order to protect the village. Apart from the usual Ninjutsu that the show focuses on, ninja tools are an important part of a shinobi’s arsenal.

Some of these weapons are used for combat, while others are used to maintain cover during stealth missions. Some are even used to escape from an enemy's ambush. Let’s take a look at some of the most common weapons seen in the Naruto series.

Naruto: Top 10 common weapons showcased in the series

10) Senbon

Senbon needles in Naruto (image via Pierrot)

This is a needle pointed on both ends that can be used for medical purposes and in battles. It can be used for acupuncture and can also be used as a poisonous dart during stealth missions.

Since Senbon needles are quite small, they’re much harder to dodge owing to poor visibility. This is another important tool that some shinobis carry in the Naruto series.

9) Makibishi spikes

Makibishi spikes in Naruto (image via Pierrot)

These are sharp objects that are small enough and are used while laying traps. It’s great for not allowing people to travel down a certain path or to slow them down. If a shinobi or an enemy is not paying attention to the Makibishi spikes, they can injure their feet, which would be a good setup for an ambush.

8) War fan

War fan can be further split into either Madara's Gunbai or Temari’s Giant Folding Fan. The Gunbai is something that is passed down to the next generation of the Uchiha clan and is capable of mass destruction.

Madara wielded it well enough as he was able to take on some of the strongest opponents that were seen in the Naruto series with it. Temari’s folding fan can create huge gusts of wind that are capable of knocking people out as well.

7) Smoke bombs

A smoke bomb (image via Pierrot)

These are small spheres that are wrapped in paper and create a cloud of smoke upon detonation. These are extremely useful as they can be used to escape an enemy ambush, or can be used to confuse the enemy by tossing one at them.

These smoke bombs can also be made of poisonous gases depending on the person using it and if the mission that calls for it. This is another familiar weapon that is carried by shinobis.

6) Puppets

While there aren’t many puppet users in Naruto, people like Sasori and Kankuro popularized it in the series. The user connects the puppets to their fingers using chakra threads and precise movements of the fingers causes certain movements.

These puppets usually have some weapon of sorts which are used to inflict damage on the enemy. The user would often seal their puppets into scrolls when they’re not using them, making transportation easier.

5) Chakra blades

Not many used the chakra blades, but shinobis like Asuma popularized this weapon. They resemble brass knuckles, except the end curves into a blade.

Shinobis can channel their chakra onto the weapon and take close-range fights against enemies. Asuma incorporates Wind Release while using the chakra blade, making it an effective attack against enemies even during mid-range fights.

4) Explosive tags

Explosive tags (image via Pierrot)

Explosive tags are another important set of tools that most shinobis incorporate in their arsenal. They are pieces of paper with the Kanji symbol for “explode” and can be detonated remotely or by setting it on fire.

These explosive tags also work in heavy rain. Some trained shinobis would also have fake tags with them which would force the enemy to make a miscalculated move.

3) Swords

There are many shinobis in Naruto that wield swords. But, there are different types of swords depending on the size and the overall designs.

Most shinobis who wield swords use a short sword while some, like Zabuza, use the Kubikiribocho, which is a large sword capable of cutting down some of the strongest objects. Even Sasuke, in the series wields the Sword of Kusanagi. This sword allows him to channel his chakra into the blade conducting lightning.

2) Shuriken

The Shuriken is another common tool that will be found in most shinobis’ arsenal. The Shuriken is a four-pronged metal star that has a circular hole in the center, which is present for ergonomic reasons.

This weapon is not particularly great for close range. However, it can be used in long range combats and to distract a shinobi as well. There are variations to the existing Shuriken such as the Fuma Shuriken and the Manji.

1) Kunai

Kunai is one of the most common weapons used by shinobis in the Naruto series. This weapon has a short handle wrapped in cloth and a small ring at the end of the handle.

Shinobis can use this weapon to thrust, stab or even throw it at enemies. Some of the shinobis also attach an explosive tag at the end of it which would detonate upon reaching the target. Shinobis are trained to use this weapon at the grass root level.

