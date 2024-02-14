Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 previews Goku vs Gohan

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official website of Dragon Ball released a Limited-Time Sneak Peek at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102's storyboard. The preview images hinted at Goku setting up a fight against Gohan to witness his new technique and understand how strong his son had become.

The manga's previous chapter saw Carmine hiring Goten and Trunks to defeat Gohan. However, when they reached Gohan's home, Gohan transformed into his Beast form to scare away Carmine. Upon sensing Gohan's new transformation, Goku returned to Earth to witness the same for himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 preview hints at Goku setting up a fight at Beerus' Planet

Expand Tweet

On February 14, 2024, the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise gave fans a limited-time sneak peek at Dragon Ball Super chapter 102's storyboard. The sneak peek will only be available for one week until 10 am JST on February 21, 2024.

The preview allowed fans to see the storyboard of seven pages from the start of Dragon Ball Super chapter 102, which is set to be published in V Jump's super-sized April edition on Wednesday, February 21, in Japan.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

The new chapter is planned to continue from the events of the previous chapter, i.e., the epilogue of the SUPER HERO arc.

The chapter begins with Goku complimenting Gohan's impressive ki. Goku wanted to witness Gohan's technique in person, but they could not do much at Gohan's home, so he invited him to Lord Beerus' planet. With that, he gave Gohan some time to change into his combat clothes.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

As Gohan scurried into his home to change, Goku asked what Goten and Trunks were doing, and asked them to tag along with them. In the meantime, Carmine and his henchman were trying to run away. However, Goku asked Goten, Trunks, and Gohan to get into the car so that he could use Instant Transmission on all of them together and transport them to Lord Beerus' planet.

Vegeta, Beerus, Whis, Broly, Cheelai, and Lemo were seemingly doing some yoga when Goku and others reached Beerus' planet. Carmine and his henchman were shocked by the developments. As for Goten and Trunks, they were surprised to see Beerus' planet for the first time. Meanwhile, Goku set up a sparring match against Gohan to learn how strong his son had become.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

Beerus was angry at Goku for bringing so many people into his planet without permission. However, Whis asked him to let them be as they could witness something surprising.

Goku asked Gohan if his new technique was Super Saiyan 2 or 3. But Gohan corrected him, calling it the Beast Mode. Goku seemed confused by the name when Gohan told him that Piccolo had given the name to the form. Goku asked Gohan if he could go Beast anytime he wanted and Gohan told him that Piccolo had trained him to do it at will.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

Goku complimented Piccolo for being an impressive master. That's when Gohan hinted to Goku about Piccolo's new form and how strong he had become. Upon hearing this, Goku expressed his desire to fight Piccolo too. Meanwhile, Vegeta asked Trunks if he didn't fight against the Red Ribbon.

With that, Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 preview sets up a battle between the father and son as Gohan is set to use his Beast mode. The upcoming chapter will allow fans to learn how strong the Beast mode is in comparison to the Super Saiyan God forms.