Monogatari mangaka NISIO ISIN set to begin new Weekly Shonen Jump series 

Twitter user @shonenleaks, a reputable general anime and manga news source has made the announcement that the mangaka responsible for the Monogatari series will be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump. The tweet was initially posted by @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and has since been shared by various other news accounts.

According to Shonen Leaks, the new series, Ango Gakuen no Iroha, will begin serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #51. There has been no official announcement of NISIO ISIN's new series' English title as of the writing of this article.

Follow along as this article provides a comprehensive breakdown of the most recent news concerning the Monogatari mangaka NISIO ISIN, in addition to a recap of some of his earlier works.

Monogatari author NISIO ISIN’s new series set to debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in a matter of weeks

As previously stated, Twitter user Shonen Leaks was the first to break the news of NISIO ISIN's upcoming new series. Shonen Leaks claims the series, officially titled Ango Gakuen no Iroha, will begin in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #51. The issue is set to be released in Japan on Monday, November 21, 2022.

NISIO ISIN is best known for his Monogatari series, one of the most popular and contentious anime series in recent memory. The series follows Koyomi Araragi, a third-year high school student who becomes immersed in the supernatural world after surviving a vampire attack.

It follows Koyomi Araragi helping spirits, beasts, and other supernatural entities work through emotional or mental issues. The series' sparse action is well-choreographed and leaves a lasting impression.

While Monogatari was published by Kodansha, NISIO ISIN’s new series isn’t his first outing for Shueisha’s flagship magazine as they previously published Medaka Box for Weekly Shonen Jump from May, 2009 to April, 2013.

Medaka Box is a series about a group of characters who are on a student council. It follows their adventures as they try to carry out suggestions made by other students to make the academy better.

Fans of both of these series are very happy that NISIO ISIN is coming back to serialization with Shueisha, and they have high hopes for the new series. In the meantime, fans can expect more information on the upcoming series to be released, as the alleged release date is approximately three weeks away as of the writing of this article.

