New Monogatari anime confirms 2024 release with key visual and Orokamonogatari teaser 

On March 24, 2024, on the second day of Anime Japan 2024, a part of the new Monogatari anime named Orokamonogatari was confirmed to be released in 2024, with a teaser trailer and a key visual, on the stage event for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season. Orokamonogatari will be part of the new Monogatari anime titled Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season.

This anime will be a sequel to the main Monogatari series that reached its conclusion in June 2019 with its last part titled Zoku Owarimonogatari. This sequel season will adapt ten volumes written by the original author Nisio Ishin, with the first four volumes being part of the Off season and the latter six volumes of the Monster season. Orokamonogatari stories are the first volume of the Off season.

The teaser trailer featured four main female characters of the series namely Sengoku Nadeko, Ononoki Yotsugi, Araragi Tsukihi, and Hachikuji Mayoi. The trailer ended with some words from the Ononoki Yotsugi. The staff members and a key visual by the character design artist were also revealed at the end of the trailer.

The new Monogatari anime titled Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season was teased by Aniplex Japan before by titles 'M' and 'O' in January 2024. The anime adaptation of this light novel series was officially announced on January 18, 2024.

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season will adapt two of the sequel light novel series after the Monogatari Final Season. Zoku Owarimonogatari adapted the sixth and last volume of the Monogatari series.

The first key visual for the anime (Image via Shaft)

The new Monogatari series will adapt 10 volumes with the first 4 being part of the Off Season namely Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari, and the latter 6 of the Monster season namely Shinobumonogatari, Yoimonogatari, Amarimonogatari, Ougimonogatari, and Shinomonogatari part 2. The Off season consists of stories in no particular order.

Orokamonogatari, the first volume of the Off series, is set to be animated in 2024 with no specific date announcement. The anime series will be animated by the animation studio Shaft, which is responsible for animating all seasons of the Monogatari series.

Staff members

The key visual drawn by Akio Watanabe (Image via Shaft)

The anime series will be directed by Shinbou Akiyuki (director of March Comes in Like a Lion) and Yoshizawa Midori (Episode director of multiple episodes of One Piece) with the former also responsible for the scripts of the anime alongside Fuyashi Tou, who is returning to the series after his work in previous seasons.

Akio Watanabe will be held responsible for the character designs, he also drew a key visual for the new Monogatari anime as shown above. The music will be given by Satoru Kousaki (famous for music in Apothecary Diaries). No particular synopsis has been unveiled regarding this new Monogatari anime series nor its first part Orokamonogatari.

