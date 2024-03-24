Black Butler: Public School Arc reveals theme song with main trailer

Black Butler: Public School Arc will be released this year on April 13, 2024, and will be airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. On the second day of Anime Japan 2024 Special Stage, which took place at 12:45 pm on March 24, 2024, fans got to see a new promotional video and also a peek of the opening and ending themes for the upcoming installment of the series.

The anime is set to return after almost eight long years, and it is expected to faithfully adapt the Public School arc, which runs from chapters 67 to 85 in the manga. This is of great importance to fans, given the anime's history of straying from the source material and introducing non-canonical storylines.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Butler series.

Black Butler: Public School Arc trailer showcases Ciel’s new school life

Expand Tweet

At the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024, attendees saw the main trailer for the upcoming Black Butler: Public School Arc, which showcased scenes from Ciel Phantomhive's new life at Great Britain's most elite public school. It also introduced the audience to key characters of the new season, namely the four prefects, known as P4: Edgar Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer, Herman Greenhill, and Gregory Violet.

As manga readers are well aware, the fourth season of the anime, titled Black Butler: Public School Arc, and produced by CloverWorks, will follow Ciel as he is admitted to Weston College to investigate the cases of several students, including the son of one of Queen Victoria's cousins, who have abruptly decided to cut off communication with their families.

Expand Tweet

Anime Japan 2024 also revealed the opening and ending themes for Black Butler: Public School Arc. The Parade of Battlers by -otoha- will be the opening theme, while Atonement by SID will serve as the ending theme.

The event was attended by voice actors Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis), Toshiki Watanabe (Edgar Redmond), Junya Enoki (Lawrence Bluewer), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Herman Greenhill), and Tatsumaru Tachibana (Gregory Violet), who spoke about the characters they were playing and discussed their experience working on the series. There was some lighthearted banter, and the actors also played some games onstage.

What is Black Butler about?

Sebastian as seen in Black Bulter anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Black Butler anime is based on the manga series of the same name by Yana Toboso, which has been serialized in Square Enix's shounen manga magazine Monthly GFantasy since September 2006.

The story, set in 19th century England, follows Ciel Phantomhive, who becomes the Queen's Watchdog after his parents are murdered. Thus, to avenge his parents, he strikes a deal with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who becomes his butler.

The series has already had three anime seasons, the first of which premiered in 2008, along with several OVAs, anime films, musicals, and even a live-action adaptation.

Related links:

Anime Japan 2024 full schedule and what to expect

Anime Japan 2024 Day 1 announcements

Black Butler Season 4 key visual