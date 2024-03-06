Black Butler Season 4 unveils key visual to tease Public School Arc

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Black Butler Season 4 unveiled a new key visual to tease the characters from the Public School Arc. It was earlier disclosed that the anime would premiere on April 13, 2024.

Produced by CloverWorks, Black Butler Season 4, titled Black Butler: Public School Arc, is set to cover the Public School Arc from Yana Toboso's dark fantasy & supernatural manga series.

The manga has been serialized in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy magazine since September 2006, with 33 Tankobon volumes published thus far.

Black Butler Season 4 new visual features Ciel, Sebastian, and the "Prefect 4" from the Public School Arc

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for Black Butler Season 4 revealed a new Public School Arc-based key visual on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, ahead of the anime's premiere on April 13, 2024.

The illustration features Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis infiltrating Weston College to investigate the cases related to the missing students. Besides them, the visual also depicts the "Prefect 4," known as the prefects of the four dormitories on the campus.

The characters seen in the background of the visual are Lawrence Bluer, Edgar Redmond, Herman Greenhill, and Gregory Violet. The illustration also showcases Great Britain's most prestigious Public School, Weston College. As evident from the visual, Weston College will be the primary setting for season 4.

New key visual for Black Butler Season 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

At the same time, a drawing video by the anime's character designer, Yumi Shimizu, has been shared on the anime's official website as part of the title's first installment of Behind the Scenes. The illustration depicts Ciel and Sebastian in their iconic attires.

Furthermore, an advanced screening of Black Butler Season 4 will be held on March 24, 2024, at the United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan, where several voice actors for the anime will be present.

Four Prefects, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The participants at the event will get the illustration from Shimuzu-san (the drawn visual from the BTS).

As mentioned earlier, Black Butler Season 4 will debut on April 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other channels. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series outside Japan.

Kenjiro Okada is directing the anime at CloverWorks, with Hiroyuki Yoshino in charge of the series composition. Yumi Shimizu is listed as the character designer, while Ryo Kawasaki is composing the anime's music.

Daisuke Ono stars as Sebastian Michaelis, while Maaya Sakamoto returns as Ciel Phantomhive. Junya Enoki has joined the voice cast as Lawrence Bluer, while Shunsuke Takeuchi voices Herman Greenhill. Other voice actors are Tatsumaru Tachibana as Gregory Violet and Toshiki Watanabe as Edgar Redmond.

The upcoming season will delve into the Public School Arc from Yana Toboso's manga, showcasing Ciel and Sebastian's investigation of Great Britain's most prestigious school, Weston College, where a series of cases involving students' disappearances happened.

