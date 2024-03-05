Why Solo Leveling's anime original fan service is necessary, explored

Solo Leveling has so far been an anime phenomenon of the Winter Anime Season 2024. Each episode has been an experience on its own and the adaptation per episode has also been satisfactory so that the series doesn't look rushed.

The series has also included some anime-original scenes that could be inspired by the director of the series. These scenes are centered around fan service targeted mostly at Cha Haein, one of the female characters of Solo Leveling.

This has fans asking whether the series needs this kind of original content that is solely focused on fanservice and not some action-based original content. Although the fanservice in Solo Leveling is pretty moderate, the question about it being required or unnecessary is still pertinent.

Disclaimer: This article might have the author's opinion.

Understanding why the fanservice in Solo Leveling is necessary

In Solo Leveling episode 1, Sung Jinwoo was stuck inside a dungeon that was of a higher level than it was appraised for. On the other hand, things weren't peaceful in the city either.

Two robbers snatched a girl's purse and continued their run as no one came to help. As they made their way through the streets, a girl appeared in front of them. She jumped onto them and grabbed the girl's purse, leaving the robbers confused as they crashed on the ground. This was the first fanservice scene of the series which was completely anime original.

The nurse as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 5, as Sung Jinwoo continued his everyday practice and developed his body, he had to leave the hospital. As he was doing his regular push-ups, a nurse walked in on him and blushed after witnessing his developed muscles.

She informed him that he would be discharged soon from the hospital. As Sung Jinwoo put on his shirt, the nurse asked for his cell number, leaving the former confused over why an unknown nurse would need his number.

Cha Haein as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 8, after Sung Jinwoo agrees with Yoo Jinho about opening their own guild, the scene shifts to Cha Haein running in her tracksuit. This was the second time she appeared only for fanservice. As she completed her laps, she sat down and was escorted by a guild.

These fanservice anime-original scenes could be the brainchild of the director of the series, Shunsuke Nakashige. This director has experience working on a lot of 'ecchi' anime series in the past, such as his work as the director for Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory, key animator for High School DxD, key animator for To Lov Ru Darkness, and episode director for Keijo!!!!!!!!

But are these moments necessary for the series?

Given that Solo Leveling is an action-centered anime series that has some intense moments like the deaths of characters, such moments allow viewers a change of pace.

Due to this reason, the fanservice in Solo Leveling could be considered necessary as it isn't something over-the-top or something that a pure-ecchi anime series would have that could affect the rating or reputation of the anime series. It can thus be seen as a fun little addition to the series.

Final thoughts

Utena (left) and Venalita (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

As years pass by, the line between anime and adult anime is becoming narrower with series like Gushing over Magical Girls, and many others. Due to this reason, most fans wouldn't even consider what is happening in Solo Leveling as fanservice.

However, each series should be appraised based on its genre and Solo Leveling is certainly not a series that has any remote connection to absurd fanservice.

