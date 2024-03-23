Anime Japan 2024 announcements: Day 1 (Suicide Squad Isekai, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Asura, and more)

The Anime Japan 2024 announcements started pouring in as the Day-1 on-stage event began bright and early on March 23 at 9.15 AM JST and revealed many exciting news. From trailers to release dates, many major announcements took place at this prestigious convention on its first day.

While Suicide Squad ISEKAI, the new Spice and Wolf anime, and Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Asura had major announcements, other stages did not disappoint either. Below is a comprehensive list of major Anime Japan 2024 announcements – Day 1.

Anime Japan 2024 Announcements across Red, Blue, and Green stages

1) Suicide Squad ISEKAI (Red stage, at 9.15 AM JST)

Suicide Squad Isekai poster (Image via Wit Studio/DC Comics)

Highlights: The anime was confirmed to premiere in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and BS11. The trailer was reshown along with previously released key visuals.

Panel: Anna Nagase (Harley Quinn), Yuuichirou Umehara (The Joker), Reigo Yamaguchi (Deadshot), Jun Fukuyama (Clayface), Taku Yashiro (Rick Flag), Kujira (Amanda Waller), Reina Ueda (Fione), and Mori Calliope.

2) Spice and Wolf (Blue Stage, 10.20 Am JST)

Highlights: The main trailer was shown again, announcing two consecutive cours. The short clip previewed the opening and the ending theme. A Cour 1 key visual was released.

Panel: Ami Koshimizu (Holo), Jun Fukuyama (Kraft Lawrence), and Mai Nakahara (Norah Arendt).

3) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II Part 2 (Red stage, 10.25 AM JST)

Highlights: The main trailer was revealed. The ending theme song "Mamoritai Mono" by Yuiko Ohara was announced and performed on stage by the artist.

Panel: Yumi Uchiyama (Rudeus Greyrat), Tomokazu Sugita (Rudeus Greyrat), Ai Kayano (Sylphiette), Saya Aizawa (Norn Greyra), Yuuki Takada (Aisha Greyrat), and Yuiko Ohara (Theme Song Performance)

4) NETFLIX stage

Highlights: The Grimm Variations Anime and Beasters final season each revealed a new trailer. Kengan Asura Vs Baki Hanma crossover anime adaptation was announced to be premiering on June 6, 2024. Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance showed its first trailer, which revealed a Fall 2024 Netflix premiere for the series.

Panel: Akihisa Wakayama(T・P BON), Misaki Kuno (Rising Impact), Tatsuhisa Suzuki(Kengan Ashura)/ Nobunaga Shimazaki (Baki Hanma)

5) Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Highlights: Season 2 was announced to be in production and will be released in October 2024.

Panel: Sho Komura (Percival), Kikunosuke Toya (Donny)

6) Apothecary Diaries

Highlights: The Apothecary Diaries Red Stage at Anime Japan 2024 saw the voice actors discuss the anime's key events before the anime's finale. In addition, the anime revealed new merchandise and release dates for Blu-ray volumes 1 and 2, and the original soundtrack.

Panel: Aoi Yuki (Maomao), Takeo Otsuka (Jinshi), Katsuyuki Konishi (Gaoshun), and Atsumi Tanezaki (Gyokuyou)

7) Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Highlights: Screening dates revealed. Part 1 will premiere in Japan on May 10, Part 2 on June 7, Part 3 on July 5, and Part 4 on August 2. The anime will be streamed exclusively worldwide on Disney+ in June 2024. The ending theme song "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)" by Hikari Mitsushima was revealed.

8) Vampire Dormitory

Highlights: The anime was confirmed to start broadcasting on April 7, 2024, at 11.30 pm on Tokyo MX.

Panel: Kana Ichinose (Mito Yamamoto), Shunichi Toki (Ruka Saotome), Yuuichirou Umehara (Ren Nikaido).

9) Oblivion Battery

Highlights: A new key visual and a new manga vol cover was revealed.

Panel: Toshiki Masuda (Haruka Kiyomine), Youhei Azakami (Aoi Todo), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shunpei Chihaya), Yuki Kaji (Taro Yamada)

10) Natsume's Book of Friends

Highlights: A new key visual revealed Fall 2024 premiere of season 7 of teh anime on Tokyo TV.

Panel: Hiroshi Kamiya (Takashi Natsume), Kazuhiko Inoue (Madara), Kazuma Horie (Kaname Tanuma), Rina Sato (Touru Taki), and Takahiro Omori (series director)

12) Sound! Euphonium 3

Highlights: New promotional video for season 3 was revealed, the opening song for season 3, titled "ReCoda," was performed by TRUE on stage.

Panel: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Oumae), Ayaka Asai (Hazuki Katou), Moe Toyota (Sapphire Kawashima), Chika Anzai (Reina Kousaka), Haruka Tomatsu (Mayu Kuroe), Sora Amamiya (Kanade Hisaishi), Haruki Ishiya (Shuuichi Tsukamoto)

13) Blue Box

Highlights: The anime revealed an additional cast and stuff along with the October 2024 premiere via a new promotional video.

Panel: Shoya Chiba (Taiki Inomata), Reina Ueda (Chinatsu Kano), Akari Kito (Hina Chono)

