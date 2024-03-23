Blue Box anime confirms October 2024 premiere and more with new PV

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Anime Japan 2024 held a Red Stage for the Blue Box anime, where a new promotional video for the series was revealed. According to the short clip, the anime is slated to release in October 2024. At the same time, two more cast members for the series were announced at the event.

Blue Box anime serves as an adaptation of the original rom-com & sports manga series, written and illustrated by Kouji Miura. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing the manga since April 2021, with 14 tankobon volumes published thus far. Telecom Animation Film is producing the anime.

Blue Box anime will be released in October 2024

Anime Japan 2024 arranged a Red Stage for Blue Box anime on Saturday, March 23, 2024, where the voice actors of Taiki Inomata (Soya Chiba), Chinatsu Kano (Reina Ueda), and Hina Chouno (Akari Ito) presented a new promotional video for the series.

According to the short clip, the Blue Box anime will debut in October 2024. While an exact release date wasn't disclosed, broadcast information has arrived. The Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage revealed that the anime will be telecast on 28 TBS stations every Thursday at 11:56 pm JST.

Taiki Inomata, as seen in the trailer (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The latest promotional video showcases the main characters, Taiki Inomata, Chinatsu Kano, and Hina Chouno, previewing their character voices. With fluid animation, the PV brings alive the iconic manga panels from Miura-san's manga.

Also, two new cast members were introduced: Chiaki Kobayashi stars as Kyo Kasahara, a member of the badminton club of Eimei Senior High, while Yuma Uchida plays Kengo Haryu's role. Both voice actors were present at the event.

Interestingly, the comments from the respective Seiyuus have arrived on the official website of the anime. Chiaki-san revealed that he had read the original story before the auction, so he was delighted to play Kasahara's role.

Likewise, Yuma-san said that he would do his best to perform Kengo's role in the anime. Both voice actors have also asked the audience to look forward to the series.

Chinatsu, as seen in the trailer (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Yuichiro Yano, renowned for his contribution to the Moyashimon anime, directs the series at Telecom Animation Film, with Yuko Kakihara overseeing the scripts. Miho Tanino is listed as the character designer for this sports-romance anime.

Based on Koji Miura's manga series, Blue Box anime will explore the captivating chemistry between Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. MangaPlus globally publishes the manga, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn...And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports, and youth!."

