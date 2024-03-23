On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bandai Namco's Group booth stage at Anime Japan 2024 unveiled the first promotional video for the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime.

It was also announced that the anime will premiere in Japan in four parts, from May 10, 2024, to August 2, 2024.

The title will also be exclusively available for streaming worldwide on Disney+'s "Star" in late June 2024. At the same time, the staff revealed 13 new cast members for the series.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime premieres with the first part on May 10, 2024

As mentioned, Code Geas: Rozé of the Recapture anime's official staff revealed the first promotional video of the series on March 23, 2024, at the Bandai Namco Group's booth stage during the Anime Japan 2024 event.

According to the short clip, the anime will premiere in four parts in Japan, with the first one on May 10, 2024. It will be followed by the second part on June 7, 2024, and the third part on July 5, 2024. The final installment will hit screens on August 2, 2024.

The official team behind the Code Geas: Rozé of the Recapture anime also revealed that the title will be available worldwide exclusively on the Disney+ platform's Star brand in late June 2024.

Rozé, as seen in the trailer (Image via Sunrise)

At the same time, details regarding the theme songs are announced at the event. MIYAVI performed the opening theme song, Running in My Head, while Hikari Mitsushima sang the ending theme, Roze (Prod. TeddyLoid).

Interestingly, the latest PV previews the ending theme song. The short clip also showcases the main characters of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime and subtly teases the plot.

Besides the PV, the voice actors Kohei Amasaki (Rozé), Yasumoto Hiroki (Noland), and the director Yoshimitsu Ohashi, present at the stage event, revealed 13 new cast members for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime.

Reina Ueda joins the voice cast as Sakuya, while Kana Ichinose voices Chalice. Hiroki Yasumoto features as Noland, while Nao Toyama plays Catherine's role. Daisuke Hirakawa lends his voice to Stanely, while Yumi Uchiyama stars as Nala.

Other cast members for the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime include:

Yasuyuki Kase as Walter

Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock

Ryota Ohsaka as Heath

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff

Soma Saito as Arnold

Yuki Ono as Gran

Hirofumi Nojima as Greed

The previously revealed cast members, Kohei Amasaki as Rozé and Makoto Furukawa as Ash will be joined by these new voice actors.

The sci-fi anime's official staff also unveiled a key visual for the series. The illustration features Rozé at the front, with Catherine, Ash, Noland, Sakuya, and other important characters in the background.

The key visual for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Image via Sunrise)

Yoshimitsu Ohashi, renowned for his contributions to Sacred Seven and other titles, is directing this anime at Sunrise Studios, with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts.

Takahiro Kimura is credited as the character designer for the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime. He will work along with Shuichi Shimamura to design the characters based on the original character designs by CLAMP.

Rozé and Ash, as seen in the trailer (Image via Sunrise)

Junichi Akutsu, who worked in the original Code Geass anime, returns to design the "Knightmare" frames, while Kenji Kawai is listed as the music composer. Sunrise, Goro Taniguchi, and Ichiro Okouchi are listed with the original story of the series.

The narrative for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime is set in the seventh year of Kowa, in the former Hokkaido block of Japan. Unfortunately, it was occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire. The story will thus follow two mercenary brothers, Ash and Rozé, who will confront the Neo-Britannian Empire to recapture Emperor Sakuya.

