Code Geass: Z of the Recapture to finally announce production details

After about a 3-year silence, Code Geass: Z of the Recapture has finally been announced to host a production presentation along with Lelouch Lamperouge's birthday screening this month. Fans of the series have finally something to look forward to, as the anime hopes to make its comeback soon.

Despite being announced three years ago, Code Geass: Z of the Recapture was put on hold indefinitely due to undisclosed reasons. However, a recent announcement made by the anime's official website claimed that the series was not only set to make a return for its 15th anniversary but also announced production details regarding Code Geass: Z of the Recapture.

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture production presentation to be held alongside Lelouch's birthday screening in December 2023

After a period of prolonged absence, Code Geass is finally set to make an epic return on the occasion of its 15th anniversary. It was announced earlier today, December 1, on the series' official website that a special 'birthday screening' for Lelouch Lamperouge and a production presentation of Code Geass: Z of the Recapture will be held at Shinjuku Wald 9 on December 18, 2023.

Along with the appearances of Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch) and the directors and producers of the show, a special video teaser will also be played at the event. It would provide a much-needed glimpse into the upcoming series. For fans in Japan, tickets for the event will go on sale at Ticket Pia, with rates starting at 4000 yen ($27.07). Furthermore, tickets for the live stream of the event will be announced at a later date on the series' official website.

With the announcement of its return, fans of the popular series finally have something to look forward to. Z of the Recapture was originally announced to be a continuation of the 2019 movie, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, which saw the story taking place in an alternate timeline. Since there hasn't been any news on the plot of the series, fans expect it to pick up directly from where its predecessor left off.

The upcoming show would essentially serve as a third season of the anime, despite not having any direct ties to its previous two seasons. It was initially announced on December 5, 2020, a date that coincided with the fictional birthday of Lelouch Lamperouge. However, the series was put on hold until now, which led to the birth of several fan rumors and speculations.

It's to be noted that the story of Code Geass: Z of the Recapture takes place in an alternate timeline, separate from the original timeline that concluded in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. Nonetheless, longtime fans of the series are very excited about the continuation of their favorite anime, which looks to be as promising and impactful as its predecessors.

