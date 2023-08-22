Counter Side x Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion collab: New characters, Operator, events, and more

The global version of Counter Side is finally getting its long-awaited Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion collab. Code Geass, a political-themed anime series, is known for teaming up with various gacha games. After the closed server maintenance on August 23 from 14:00 to 23:00 UTC -5, new collaboration content will feature in this gacha title.

Players will not be able to log in to the app during maintenance but will get 20,000 credits and three Employment contracts as compensation. This collaboration event will last until September 19, 2023, at 22:50 UTC - 7.

That being said, this article provides detailed information about the upcoming Counter Side and Code Geass collab event.

Exploring new content in the Counter Side and Code Geass collaboration event

All details about the Counter Side and Code Geass collaboration event (Image via Studiobside)

This collaboration should be exciting for Counter Side and Code Geass players alike. They will be able to add four new characters from the anime franchise to their roster, including Lelouch Lamperouge. Several event-themed missions and tasks will go live, rewarding numerous items in this free-to-play game.

Additionally, a new Operator will also debut in this upcoming update. Here are the details of all new content coming in Counter Side’s forthcoming update:

New Counter Side characters

Kallen Kozuki in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

As mentioned, three new units and one Operator from the Code Geass franchise will debut in this mobile gacha title. The list includes Kallen Kozuki, C.C., and Lelouch Lamperouge. A new ship Operator, Villetta Nu, will also be available to pull from the banner. Here are the details:

Guren Type-08 Elements “SEITEN” Kallen Kozuki

Completing the Kallen Kozuki contract mission will reward several items (Image via Studiobside)

Kallen Kozuki will arrive from Code Geass as an Awakened Counter Side unit. She operates a ninth Generation Knightmare Frame called Guren Type-08 Elements “SEITEN.” In the story, she pilots Black Knights and takes the position of Zero’s personal guard’s Captain. Her Basic Attack allows her to damage enemies with an MVS Knife and punches.

Here are the details of Kallen Kozuki in this mobile gacha title:

Grade: SSR

SSR Role: Awakened Striker

Awakened Striker Deployment Resource: 5

5 Employee Type: Mech

Mech Attack Type: Ground Attack

Ground Attack Move Type: Ground

Ground Passive Skill: Ace Pilot

Ace Pilot Special Skill: Radiant Wave (Wide-type)

Radiant Wave (Wide-type) Ultimate Skill: Radiant Wave Surgery

She will be available to obtain during the event period from her exclusive banner. Additionally, Administrators can complete Kallen Kozuki’s contract mission during the event and earn several rewards.

C.C.

C.C. in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

C.C., one of the main protagonists of Code Geass, will arrive in this RPG title after the update. Administrators can include her in their roster by pulling her exclusive banner going live during the event. In addition to Passive, Special, and Ultimate, she will also possess Leader Skills. Her Basic Attack enables her to damage enemies in front using Frontier’s primary weapon in this tactical side-scroller title.

Here are the details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Role: Ranger

Ranger Deployment Resource: 4

4 Employee Type: Mech

Mech Attack Type: All-around Attack

All-around Attack Move Type: Ground

Ground Passive: We Made a Contract, remember? We’re accomplices

We Made a Contract, remember? We’re accomplices Special: Missile Shield

Missile Shield Ultimate: VARIS Full Power

VARIS Full Power Leader: Immortal Witch

She will receive an increased boost rate on her exclusive banner.

Lelouch Lamperouge

Lelouch Lamperogue in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

Lelouch vi Britannia, also known as Lelouch Lamperouge, is the main protagonist in Code Geass. He will arrive in this mobile strategy title as a Supporter. Lelouch will receive an increased drop rate during the event period. His Basic Attack uses a pistol to damage enemies in front. Lelouch will also possess a Leader Skill with Passive, Ultimate, and Special.

Here are the details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Role: Supporter

Supporter Deployment Resource: 3

3 Employee Type: Counter

Counter Attack Type: All-around Attack

All-around Attack Move Type: Ground

Ground Passive: Opening Checkmate

Opening Checkmate Special: Commence Operation

Commence Operation Ultimate: I, Lelouch vi Britannia, Command You

I, Lelouch vi Britannia, Command You Leader: Commander Zero

He will be available to pull from the banner during the event with Special Employment Contracts. Additionally, Administrators can acquire him via Event Shop exchanges.

New Operator: Villetta Nu

New Operator Villetta Nu in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

The new Operator, Villetta Nu, serves Jeremiah Gottwald in the anime. She will have an increased drop rate until the event ends on September 19, 2023, UTC -5.

Here are the details:

At Command Skill Level 8

CP: 9000

9000 Ship H.P.: 28.75%

28.75% Ship ATK: 17.86%

17.86% Ship Def: 19.40%

19.40% Skill Haste: 5.40%

5.40% Command Skill: Her Command Skill, From Pretty Young Girls to Sexy Mature Women, provides her allies a non-cancellable barrier for 10 seconds, equal to 15% of Max HP. Additionally, the barrier reduces damage taken by 10%.

New events

Completing Code Geass-themed story event missions will provide various rewards in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

The following event will be available after the maintenance on August 23 and last until September 19 at UTC -5.

Story event

Lelouch, Kallen, C.C., and Villetta will visit Counter Side in the upcoming update. Administrators will be able to hear their stories and play event stages. Several missions in each level will reward numerous items, including Chess King. Players can exchange Chess King for rewards, including Lelouch Lamperouge, Zero’s Mask, Counter APT core, Guren Key, Fusion Core, and Special Appraisal.

Ashford Festival Mission and Punch-in event

Ashford Festival Punch-in event in Counter Side (Image via Studiobside)

Ashford Festival Mission will reward several items upon completing weekly missions. These include Eternium and Special Appraisals, to name a few.

A Punch-in event, Ashford Festival Souvenir, will also go live after the maintenance period. Players can get several items, including Eternium, Quartz, Classified Employment Contract, and more, by logging into this free-to-play friendly gacha daily.

Additionally, a new challenge stage titled The ALT Squad Is Here will be accessible to Administrators. The stage rewards Dark Network Request Token to craft Exclusive Gear. After crafting, one can get random items, including T6 Hound Fangs for Eujin and T6 Fairy’s Infinite Ammo for Kim Sobin.

Additionally, Studiobside has also released Counter Side coupon codes that provide free rewards.