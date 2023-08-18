Counter Side: Free coupon codes and steps to redeem (August 2023)

Counter Side is a side-scrolling RPG gacha title developed by Studiobside. As a CEO, you control various characters, including counters, soldiers, and more, to destroy the enemy base and protect the world. The units act as towers and possess unique, upgradable skills, gears, and weapons. New characters are obtainable by pulling the banners using Quartz and Employment Contract.

You can grind for them by completing several stages that require effort and time. Additionally, to play each level, you need stamina called Eternium. Studiobside releases codes regularly that provide such essential resources for free upon redemption.

Free coupon codes for Counter Side

Rewards from the free coupon code. (Image via Studiobside)

Below is the list of all Counter Side coupon codes that provide freebies for August 2023:

D5KALLENSSUP - 15,000 Eternium (Valid until September 19)

GEASSHYPED6 - 80 Tuning Binary (Valid until September 19)

HALFANNI0823CS - 20 Set Binary, 80 Tuning Binary, and 50 Nano Precision Enhancement Module (Valid until September 9)

CELEBHALFANNIV23 -10 Nano Precision Enhancement Module and 10,000 Eternium (Valid until September September 8)

The developers at Studiobside release free coupon codes on several occasions. For instance, this gacha title receives updates with significant events, collaborations with other gaming and anime franchises, and celebratory events.

Celebrating its half-year anniversary, Studiobside released some codes that reward in-game items such as Eternium, binaries, and more. Additionally, the long-awaited collaboration with Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion anime series will soon launch in the global version of this tower-defense title. And the developers are releasing several coupon codes daily until the event goes live to celebrate it.

Steps to redeem the Counter Side codes

Tap the Manage Account button to enter the code redemption menu. (Image via Studiobside)

Redeeming the codes in this RPG title is incredibly simple. The developers have provided an in-game feature for the process. However, you must complete the tutorial first. Here is the step-by-step guide to claim freebies:

Open the app on your device.

Enter the Lobby screen and tap the Settings button next to the mail icon on the top right side.

Tap the Manage Account menu from the list on the left side.

Click the Enter Coupon button.

Type or copy/paste the above codes and hit Ok.

Collect your freebies from the in-game mailbox.

It’s important to note that you must enter the code in the same format provided by developers to get the rewards. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the code to avoid errors. You can only use each code once per account before they expire.

That concludes our Counter Side codes for August 2023. You can check out our Counter Side tier list guide to choose the best characters to use and upgrade in the current meta.