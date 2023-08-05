Counter Side Tier List: All Characters, ranked (August 2023)

Counter Side is a side-scrolling RPG title with tower defense elements developed by Studiobside for Android and iOS devices. The title features over 200 playable characters divided into different units: Counter, Mechs, Soldiers, and Operators. Each possesses upgradable abilities and performs unique roles on the battlefield.

Counter Side Operators do not engage with enemies directly; they are the ship's captains and support other units. With such a massive roster and continuously changing meta, deciding which character to choose might be challenging. This tier list helps beginners and veterans form their battle party with the best ones, specifically for August 2023.

Counter Side complete tier list for August 2023

Best Counter Side characters to use in August 2023. (Image via Studiobside)

Counter Side characters have these major roles - Striker, Ranger, Defender, and Sniper. Apart from these, there are also three extra roles: Siege, Tower, and Support. The four major roles are strong or weak against each other in the following cyclical pattern:

Striker beats Ranger

Ranger beats Defender

Defender beats Sniper

Sniper beats Striker

On the other hand, the extras are on the neutral side and are not weak or strong against each other or the significant roles.

This article classifies all Counter Side characters under their respective roles into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Since some units perform well in PvE mode but fail to produce favorable results in PvP, there will be two tier lists for each. Here is what the tiers mean in Counter Side:

SS Tier: Units included in this tier are the most powerful in this gacha title. Players can rely on them to clear the content quickly or produce winning results in PvP mode in Counter Side.

S Tier: The characters in this tier are more robust than any other units but weaker than the SS tier. One should upgrade their level, break their limit, or negotiate their salary, making them more powerful

A Tier: They are the fighters who perform above average in battles. One should upgrade them at every opportunity to make them more potent fighters in this free-to-play friendly gacha.

B Tier: Counter Side characters in this tier are average. Upgrading them will make them more robust. However, they are good only for mid-content. Pairing them with higher-tier characters will give them an edge in the battle.

C Tier: Units that fall under this tier are the weakest ones. They are helpful for beginners and in the early game phase to understand the gameplay. After clearing earlier stages, players should obtain higher-tier units.

Below is the tier list of PvP and PvE modes.

Counter Side PvE tier list

Gaeun in Counter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

Here is the Counter Side tier list for PvE mode:

Counters tier list in Counter Side PvE

Counters are the most significant fighters in this free-to-play title's universe. They wear a counter watch which enables them to use superpowers. Here is their tier list in Counter Side:

Ranger Role

SS tier:

Gaeun

Nanahara Chifuyu

Kyle Wong

Rosaria le Freide

Awakened Lee Sooyeon

Awakened Seo Yoon

Rosaria le Friede

S tier:

Seo Yoon

Shin Jia

Frederick Doma

Christina Brecht

Lucrecia

Kim Sobin

Yamata no Orochi

Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon

Altergressive Seo Yoon

A tier:

Nayuka Minato

Joo Shiyoon

Ministra

Awakened Maria

Blue Blood Elizabeth

Biblide

Kim Hana

B tier:

Cathy Wade

Elizabeth Pendragon

Na Yubin (young)

Lee Yuri

Expert Merc Yoo Mina

C tier:

Yang Hansol

Yoo Mina

Yuna Springfield

Thaddeus Morgan

Bomi

Cho Hojin

Striker Role

SS tier:

Eins & Zwei

Abyssal Ravage Orca

Near Astraea Esterosa

Awakened Joo Shiyoon

Awakened Yuna Springfield

S tier:

Roy Burnett

Lin Xien

Orca

Spira

Arhat Joo Shiyoon

Solar Codex Yuna

A tier:

Esterosa de Chevalier

Cindy Looper

Hilde

Joo Shiyoung

Awakened Yoo Mina

Ella

Clareth

Alex

Liona

Yen Xing Lanchester

Serina Crew

Fenrir Yoo Mina

B tier:

Jake Walker

Lee Sooyeon

Ingrid Johanna

Replacer Bishop

Dracasia

C tier:

Nina Anderson

Zena Bird

Park Hyunsoo

Oh Saerom

Ingrid Johana

Liv Allen

Eujin

Amy Strickland

Frederick Yuma

Naielle Bluesteel

Defender Role

Hilde is among the best defenders in this gacha game. (Image via Studiobside)

SS tier

Awakened Hilde

Serapel

Awakened Jake

Breakbeat Alex

Hero Blossom Kaci

S tier

Lee Yumi

Replacer King

Kaci Bins

Kim Hana

Levia

Type:Siegfried Hilde

Jake Stormbringer

A tier

Dominic King Reginald

Mone

Carlota

Awakened Na Yubin

Six Wings Na Yubin

B tier

Ryan Ferrier

Irie Alford

Fione Lowell

Best Mascot Irie

C tier

Choi Gangsan

Lee Dafoe

Kim Chulsoo

Hirose Aki

Benedict Constantine

Ogami Masaki

Fiona Lowell

Replacer Knight

Sniper Role

SS tier

Kestrel Xiao Lin

Replacer Queen

Lyudmila

S tier

Karin Wong

Edel Meitner

Dash

A tier

Xiao Lin

Hayami Sanae

Sylvia Lena Cooper

Amy Firstwing

Lucid

Arti Lana

Awakened Amy

B tier

Best Streamer Miya

Agent Eujin

Lycoris

C tier

Maya Hunt

Kim Chowon

Miya

Jaina Kropel

Shena

Extra Role

SS tier

Evelyn Keller

Yang Harim

Awakened Shin Jia

Sky Layfield

Carmen

Rita Arsenico

S tier

Nanahara Chinatsu

Maria Antonov

Maestra Nequitia

Arius Esquede

Singularity Shin Jia

A tier

Lee Jisoo

Regina MacCready

Purple Mist Laura

Nest Keeper Xiao Linc

Machine Collector

Six Wings Lee Jisoo

B tier

Gabriel

Lumi

Awakened Lee Jisoo

Lulu

Dark Seven Sylvia

Raphaela Juri

Lara Jaeger

C tier

Shin Somi

Lee Minseo

Laura Beatrix

Lee Jin

Mika Star

Lily

Harab

Gremory

Edith Twins

Shim Somi

Gambler

Mechs tier list in Counter Side PvE

Sparrow in Counter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

These AI fighters showcase great reflexes and rely on high firepower in combat of this RPG title. Although they are artificial intelligence, some can perform special skills. Here is the Counter Side Mechs tier list:

Ranger Role

SS tier:

Tarrasque

S tier:

Janus

A tier:

Sparrow

B tier:

Arachne

ATF-35 Thunderbolt

C tier:

ZSU Shilka

ATB-1B Spear

Black Tail

Striker Role

SS tier:

Ifrit

Awakened Horizon

Triana Titan

Horizon

S tier:

Woodpecker

A tier:

Titan

B tier:

ATL-Lincoln

C tier:

Chariot

MA1 HMMWV

ATL-1 Lincoln

Defender Role

SS tier

Horizon

A tier

Mors

Overflow

B tier

Hound

Evolved One

Sniper Role

Grendel is among the best snipers in this title. (Image via Studiobside)

S tier

Grendel

B tier

Buzzard

C tier

Reaper

HM MRLS

Estaque

Extra Role

SS tier

Sigma

A tier

Goliath

Tactical Transporter

B tier

ACH-4 Clan

Tactical Truck Deuce-and-a-half

Balisada

Rhino

Glitch

Ballista

ATAC-130 Gunship

PZH Mobile Gun

Soldiers tier list in Counter Side PvE

Admin. RIfleman in Conter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

Soldiers are units that players can use to ambush enemies in this strategy game. They are weak when alone but showcase and dish out immense damage collectively. Here is the tier list of Counter Side Soldiers:

Ranger Role

SS tier:

Admin. Rifleman

S tier:

Eddie Fisher

Investigator Kang

A tier:

John Mason

Assault Trooper

Rivet

Special Forces Sorim

Nicole

B tier:

Han Sorim

Kang Soyoung

C tier:

Recoiless Gunner

Scout

Rifleman

Peacekeeper

Rifleman

UBGL Rifleman

Striker Role

SS tier:

Admin. Sword Fighter

S tier:

Terminator

Veronica

B tier:

Glitch

C tier:

Jessica Green

Suppressor

Hayami Kanade

Defender Role

SS tier:

Admin. Shieldman

A tier:

Overflow

Stronghold

B tier:

Tommy the die-hard

Shieldman

C tier:

Charlie Rockwood

Kang Minwoo

Sniper Role

Curian is among the best snipers from soldiers faction. (Image via Studiobside)

SS tier:

Curian

S tier:

Warden

Dorothy

A tier:

Jane Doe

Choi Jihoon

B tier:

Adamant Sniper

C tier:

Stinger Gunner

Sniper

Sweeper

Extra Role

S tier:

Ironside

Lone Lee

Revenant

B tier:

Choi Ina

C tier:

Brownie Moore

Mortar Team

Counter Side PvP Tier List

Kyle Wong in Counter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

Here is the Counter Side tier list for PvP mode:

Counters PvP mode tier list

Ranger Role

SS tier:

Gaeun

Kyle Wong

Nanahara Chifuyu

S tier:

Joo Shiyoon

Elizabeth Pendragon

Rosaria le Freide

Frederick Doma

Christina Brecht

Yamata no Orochi

Awakened Maria

Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon

A tier:

Nayuka Minato

Ministra

Biblide

Kim Hana

B tier:

Expert Merc Yoo Mina

Yoo Mina

Kim Sobin

Shin Jia

Na Yubin

C tier:

Cho Hojin

Thaddeus Morgan

Yuna Springfield

Yang Hansol

Cathy Wade

Striker Role

SS tier:

Eins & Zwei

Awakened Yoo Mina

S tier:

Ingrid Johana

Lin Xien

Ella

Alex

Replacer Bishop

Naielle Bluesteel

Solar Codex Yuna

A tier:

Hilde

Cindy Looper

Lee Sooyeon

Joo Shiyoung

Clareth

Liona

Dracasia

Esterosa de Chevalier

B tier:

Jake Walker

Liv Allen

Frederick Yuma

Roy Burnett

Serina Crew

Orca

Eujin

C tier:

Oh Saerom

Bomi

Park Hyunsoo

Amy Strickland

Zena Bird

Nina Anderson

Defender Role

Carlota is among the best defenders from the Counter faction. (Image via Studiobside)

SS tier:

Awakened Hilde

S tier:

Lee Yumi

Kaci Bins

Carlota

Type:Siegfried Hilde

Jake Stormbringer

A tier:

Dominic King Reginald

Irie Alford

Best Mascot Irie

Replacer Knight

B tier:

Ryan Ferrier

Benedict Constantine

Mone

C tier:

Fione Lowell

Ogami Masaki

Choi Gangsan

Lee Dafoe

Kim Chulsoo

Sniper Role

S tier:

Xiao Lin

Karin Wong

Lyudmila

Best Streamer Miya

Sylvia Lena Cooper

A tier:

Edel Meitner

Hayami Sanae

Dash

Agent Eujin

Lycoris

B tier:

Jaina Kropel

Shena

Miya

C tier:

Kim Chowon

Maya Hunt

Lucid

Extra Role

SS tier:

Evelyn Keller

Claudia Nelson

Yang Harim

S tier:

Awakened Shin Jia

Sky Layfield

Lumi

A tier:

Awakened Lee Jisoo

Regina MacCready

Gabriel

Arius Esquede

Lulu

Six Wings Lee Jisoo

Nanahara Chinatsu

Lee Jisoo

B tier:

Mika Star

Lee Jin

Laura Beatrix

Edith Twins

Maria Antonov

C tier:

Lara Jaeger

Hirose Aki

Lee Minseo

Shim Somi

Gambler

Mechs PvP Tier List in Counter Side

Arachne in Counter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

Ranger Role

A tier:

ATF-35 Thunderbolt

Sparrow

Tarrasque

Janus

B tier:

Arachne

C tier:

ZSU Shilka

ATB-1B Spear

Black Tail

Striker Role

SS tier:

Ifrit

Awakened Horizon

Triana Titan

Horizon

S tier:

Woodpecker

Glitch

B tier:

MA1 HMMWV

Chariot

Titan

ATL-Lincoln

C tier:

ATL-1 Lincoln

MA1 HMMWV

Defender Role

SS tier:

Horizon

Evolved One

S tier:

Mors

Overflow

B tier:

Hound

Sniper Role

Buzzard is among the best snipers from mechs factions in PvP mode. (Image via Studiobside)

SS tier

Grendel

A tier

Buzzard

B tier

HM MRLS

Reaper

C tier

Estaque

Extra Role

SS tier

Sigma

A tier

Balisada

Rhino

Goliath

B tier

PZH Mobile Gun

Tactical Transporter

C tier

Tactical Deuce-and-a-half

ACH-4 Clan

Ballista

ATAC-130 Gunship

Soldiers PvP Tier List in Counter Side

Kang Soyoung in Counter Side. (Image via Studiobside)

Ranger Role

SS tier

Admin. Rifleman

Kang Soyoung

Investigator Kang

S tier

Assault Trooper

Eddie Fisher

Special Forces Sorim

A tier

John Mason

Rivet

Nicole

B tier

Han Sorim

C tier

Scout

Recoiless Gunner

Riflemen

Peacekeeper

Rifleman

UBGL Rifleman

Striker Role

SS tier:

Jane Doe

S tier:

Admin. Sword Fighter

Veronica

Glitch

B tier:

Hayami Kanade

C tier:

Terminator

Suppressor

Jessica Green

Defender Role

S tier:

Admin. Shieldman

Overflow

Kang Minwoo

A tier:

Stronghold

C tier:

Charlie Rockwood

Shieldman

Tommy the Die-hard

Sniper Role

SS tier:

Curian

Warden

S tier:

Adamant Sniper

Dorothy

A tier:

Choi Jihoon

B tier:

Stinger Gunner

C tier:

Sniper

Sweeper

Extra role

S tier:

Ironside

Revenant

A tier:

Choi Ina

Brownie Moore

B tier:

Lone Lee

C tier:

Mortar Team

Like other RPG titles, Counter Side's tier list is subject to change with every update the title receives. The developers buff or nerf some characters and introduce new ones. As a result, some characters become more potent than others in battle, shifting the meta's power and changing the tier list.