Counter Side Tier List: All Characters, ranked (August 2023)

Counter Side is a side-scrolling RPG title with tower defense elements developed by Studiobside for Android and iOS devices. The title features over 200 playable characters divided into different units: Counter, Mechs, Soldiers, and Operators. Each possesses upgradable abilities and performs unique roles on the battlefield.
Counter Side Operators do not engage with enemies directly; they are the ship's captains and support other units. With such a massive roster and continuously changing meta, deciding which character to choose might be challenging. This tier list helps beginners and veterans form their battle party with the best ones, specifically for August 2023.
Counter Side complete tier list for August 2023
Counter Side characters have these major roles - Striker, Ranger, Defender, and Sniper. Apart from these, there are also three extra roles: Siege, Tower, and Support. The four major roles are strong or weak against each other in the following cyclical pattern:
- Striker beats Ranger
- Ranger beats Defender
- Defender beats Sniper
- Sniper beats Striker
On the other hand, the extras are on the neutral side and are not weak or strong against each other or the significant roles.
This article classifies all Counter Side characters under their respective roles into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Since some units perform well in PvE mode but fail to produce favorable results in PvP, there will be two tier lists for each. Here is what the tiers mean in Counter Side:
SS Tier: Units included in this tier are the most powerful in this gacha title. Players can rely on them to clear the content quickly or produce winning results in PvP mode in Counter Side.
S Tier: The characters in this tier are more robust than any other units but weaker than the SS tier. One should upgrade their level, break their limit, or negotiate their salary, making them more powerful
A Tier: They are the fighters who perform above average in battles. One should upgrade them at every opportunity to make them more potent fighters in this free-to-play friendly gacha.
B Tier: Counter Side characters in this tier are average. Upgrading them will make them more robust. However, they are good only for mid-content. Pairing them with higher-tier characters will give them an edge in the battle.
C Tier: Units that fall under this tier are the weakest ones. They are helpful for beginners and in the early game phase to understand the gameplay. After clearing earlier stages, players should obtain higher-tier units.
Below is the tier list of PvP and PvE modes.
Counter Side PvE tier list
Here is the Counter Side tier list for PvE mode:
Counters tier list in Counter Side PvE
Counters are the most significant fighters in this free-to-play title's universe. They wear a counter watch which enables them to use superpowers. Here is their tier list in Counter Side:
Ranger Role
SS tier:
- Gaeun
- Nanahara Chifuyu
- Kyle Wong
- Rosaria le Freide
- Awakened Lee Sooyeon
- Awakened Seo Yoon
- Rosaria le Friede
S tier:
- Seo Yoon
- Shin Jia
- Frederick Doma
- Christina Brecht
- Lucrecia
- Kim Sobin
- Yamata no Orochi
- Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon
- Altergressive Seo Yoon
A tier:
- Nayuka Minato
- Joo Shiyoon
- Ministra
- Awakened Maria
- Blue Blood Elizabeth
- Biblide
- Kim Hana
B tier:
- Cathy Wade
- Elizabeth Pendragon
- Na Yubin (young)
- Lee Yuri
- Expert Merc Yoo Mina
C tier:
- Yang Hansol
- Yoo Mina
- Yuna Springfield
- Thaddeus Morgan
- Bomi
- Cho Hojin
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Eins & Zwei
- Abyssal Ravage Orca
- Near Astraea Esterosa
- Awakened Joo Shiyoon
- Awakened Yuna Springfield
S tier:
- Roy Burnett
- Lin Xien
- Orca
- Spira
- Arhat Joo Shiyoon
- Solar Codex Yuna
A tier:
- Esterosa de Chevalier
- Cindy Looper
- Hilde
- Joo Shiyoung
- Awakened Yoo Mina
- Ella
- Clareth
- Alex
- Liona
- Yen Xing Lanchester
- Serina Crew
- Fenrir Yoo Mina
B tier:
- Jake Walker
- Lee Sooyeon
- Ingrid Johanna
- Replacer Bishop
- Dracasia
C tier:
- Nina Anderson
- Zena Bird
- Park Hyunsoo
- Oh Saerom
- Ingrid Johana
- Liv Allen
- Eujin
- Amy Strickland
- Frederick Yuma
- Naielle Bluesteel
Defender Role
SS tier
- Awakened Hilde
- Serapel
- Awakened Jake
- Breakbeat Alex
- Hero Blossom Kaci
S tier
- Lee Yumi
- Replacer King
- Kaci Bins
- Kim Hana
- Levia
- Type:Siegfried Hilde
- Jake Stormbringer
A tier
- Dominic King Reginald
- Mone
- Carlota
- Awakened Na Yubin
- Six Wings Na Yubin
B tier
- Ryan Ferrier
- Irie Alford
- Fione Lowell
- Best Mascot Irie
C tier
- Choi Gangsan
- Lee Dafoe
- Kim Chulsoo
- Hirose Aki
- Benedict Constantine
- Ogami Masaki
- Fiona Lowell
- Replacer Knight
Sniper Role
SS tier
- Kestrel Xiao Lin
- Replacer Queen
- Lyudmila
S tier
- Karin Wong
- Edel Meitner
- Dash
A tier
- Xiao Lin
- Hayami Sanae
- Sylvia Lena Cooper
- Amy Firstwing
- Lucid
- Arti Lana
- Awakened Amy
B tier
- Best Streamer Miya
- Agent Eujin
- Lycoris
C tier
- Maya Hunt
- Kim Chowon
- Miya
- Jaina Kropel
- Shena
Extra Role
SS tier
- Evelyn Keller
- Yang Harim
- Awakened Shin Jia
- Sky Layfield
- Carmen
- Rita Arsenico
S tier
- Nanahara Chinatsu
- Maria Antonov
- Maestra Nequitia
- Arius Esquede
- Singularity Shin Jia
A tier
- Lee Jisoo
- Regina MacCready
- Purple Mist Laura
- Nest Keeper Xiao Linc
- Machine Collector
- Six Wings Lee Jisoo
B tier
- Gabriel
- Lumi
- Awakened Lee Jisoo
- Lulu
- Dark Seven Sylvia
- Raphaela Juri
- Lara Jaeger
C tier
- Shin Somi
- Lee Minseo
- Laura Beatrix
- Lee Jin
- Mika Star
- Lily
- Harab
- Gremory
- Edith Twins
- Shim Somi
- Gambler
Mechs tier list in Counter Side PvE
These AI fighters showcase great reflexes and rely on high firepower in combat of this RPG title. Although they are artificial intelligence, some can perform special skills. Here is the Counter Side Mechs tier list:
Ranger Role
SS tier:
- Tarrasque
S tier:
- Janus
A tier:
- Sparrow
B tier:
- Arachne
- ATF-35 Thunderbolt
C tier:
- ZSU Shilka
- ATB-1B Spear
- Black Tail
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Ifrit
- Awakened Horizon
- Triana Titan
- Horizon
S tier:
- Woodpecker
A tier:
- Titan
B tier:
- ATL-Lincoln
C tier:
- Chariot
- MA1 HMMWV
- ATL-1 Lincoln
Defender Role
SS tier
- Horizon
A tier
- Mors
- Overflow
B tier
- Hound
- Evolved One
Sniper Role
S tier
- Grendel
B tier
- Buzzard
C tier
- Reaper
- HM MRLS
- Estaque
Extra Role
SS tier
- Sigma
A tier
- Goliath
- Tactical Transporter
B tier
- ACH-4 Clan
- Tactical Truck Deuce-and-a-half
- Balisada
- Rhino
- Glitch
- Ballista
- ATAC-130 Gunship
- PZH Mobile Gun
Soldiers tier list in Counter Side PvE
Soldiers are units that players can use to ambush enemies in this strategy game. They are weak when alone but showcase and dish out immense damage collectively. Here is the tier list of Counter Side Soldiers:
Ranger Role
SS tier:
- Admin. Rifleman
S tier:
- Eddie Fisher
- Investigator Kang
A tier:
- John Mason
- Assault Trooper
- Rivet
- Special Forces Sorim
- Nicole
B tier:
- Han Sorim
- Kang Soyoung
C tier:
- Recoiless Gunner
- Scout
- Rifleman
- Peacekeeper
- Rifleman
- UBGL Rifleman
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Admin. Sword Fighter
S tier:
- Terminator
- Veronica
B tier:
- Glitch
C tier:
- Jessica Green
- Suppressor
- Hayami Kanade
Defender Role
SS tier:
- Admin. Shieldman
A tier:
- Overflow
- Stronghold
B tier:
- Tommy the die-hard
- Shieldman
C tier:
- Charlie Rockwood
- Kang Minwoo
Sniper Role
SS tier:
- Curian
S tier:
- Warden
- Dorothy
A tier:
- Jane Doe
- Choi Jihoon
B tier:
- Adamant Sniper
C tier:
- Stinger Gunner
- Sniper
- Sweeper
Extra Role
S tier:
- Ironside
- Lone Lee
- Revenant
B tier:
- Choi Ina
C tier:
- Brownie Moore
- Mortar Team
Counter Side PvP Tier List
Here is the Counter Side tier list for PvP mode:
Counters PvP mode tier list
Ranger Role
SS tier:
- Gaeun
- Kyle Wong
- Nanahara Chifuyu
S tier:
- Joo Shiyoon
- Elizabeth Pendragon
- Rosaria le Freide
- Frederick Doma
- Christina Brecht
- Yamata no Orochi
- Awakened Maria
- Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon
A tier:
- Nayuka Minato
- Ministra
- Biblide
- Kim Hana
B tier:
- Expert Merc Yoo Mina
- Yoo Mina
- Kim Sobin
- Shin Jia
- Na Yubin
C tier:
- Cho Hojin
- Thaddeus Morgan
- Yuna Springfield
- Yang Hansol
- Cathy Wade
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Eins & Zwei
- Awakened Yoo Mina
S tier:
- Ingrid Johana
- Lin Xien
- Ella
- Alex
- Replacer Bishop
- Naielle Bluesteel
- Solar Codex Yuna
A tier:
- Hilde
- Cindy Looper
- Lee Sooyeon
- Joo Shiyoung
- Clareth
- Liona
- Dracasia
- Esterosa de Chevalier
B tier:
- Jake Walker
- Liv Allen
- Frederick Yuma
- Roy Burnett
- Serina Crew
- Orca
- Eujin
C tier:
- Oh Saerom
- Bomi
- Park Hyunsoo
- Amy Strickland
- Zena Bird
- Nina Anderson
Defender Role
SS tier:
- Awakened Hilde
S tier:
- Lee Yumi
- Kaci Bins
- Carlota
- Type:Siegfried Hilde
- Jake Stormbringer
A tier:
- Dominic King Reginald
- Irie Alford
- Best Mascot Irie
- Replacer Knight
B tier:
- Ryan Ferrier
- Benedict Constantine
- Mone
C tier:
- Fione Lowell
- Ogami Masaki
- Choi Gangsan
- Lee Dafoe
- Kim Chulsoo
Sniper Role
S tier:
- Xiao Lin
- Karin Wong
- Lyudmila
- Best Streamer Miya
- Sylvia Lena Cooper
A tier:
- Edel Meitner
- Hayami Sanae
- Dash
- Agent Eujin
- Lycoris
B tier:
- Jaina Kropel
- Shena
- Miya
C tier:
- Kim Chowon
- Maya Hunt
- Lucid
Extra Role
SS tier:
- Evelyn Keller
- Claudia Nelson
- Yang Harim
S tier:
- Awakened Shin Jia
- Sky Layfield
- Lumi
A tier:
- Awakened Lee Jisoo
- Regina MacCready
- Gabriel
- Arius Esquede
- Lulu
- Six Wings Lee Jisoo
- Nanahara Chinatsu
- Lee Jisoo
B tier:
- Mika Star
- Lee Jin
- Laura Beatrix
- Edith Twins
- Maria Antonov
C tier:
- Lara Jaeger
- Hirose Aki
- Lee Minseo
- Shim Somi
- Gambler
Mechs PvP Tier List in Counter Side
Ranger Role
A tier:
- ATF-35 Thunderbolt
- Sparrow
- Tarrasque
- Janus
B tier:
- Arachne
C tier:
- ZSU Shilka
- ATB-1B Spear
- Black Tail
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Ifrit
- Awakened Horizon
- Triana Titan
- Horizon
S tier:
- Woodpecker
- Glitch
B tier:
- MA1 HMMWV
- Chariot
- Titan
- ATL-Lincoln
C tier:
- ATL-1 Lincoln
- MA1 HMMWV
Defender Role
SS tier:
- Horizon
- Evolved One
S tier:
- Mors
- Overflow
B tier:
- Hound
Sniper Role
SS tier
- Grendel
A tier
- Buzzard
B tier
- HM MRLS
- Reaper
C tier
- Estaque
Extra Role
SS tier
- Sigma
A tier
- Balisada
- Rhino
- Goliath
B tier
- PZH Mobile Gun
- Tactical Transporter
C tier
- Tactical Deuce-and-a-half
- ACH-4 Clan
- Ballista
- ATAC-130 Gunship
Soldiers PvP Tier List in Counter Side
Ranger Role
SS tier
- Admin. Rifleman
- Kang Soyoung
- Investigator Kang
S tier
- Assault Trooper
- Eddie Fisher
- Special Forces Sorim
A tier
- John Mason
- Rivet
- Nicole
B tier
- Han Sorim
C tier
- Scout
- Recoiless Gunner
- Riflemen
- Peacekeeper
- Rifleman
- UBGL Rifleman
Striker Role
SS tier:
- Jane Doe
S tier:
- Admin. Sword Fighter
- Veronica
- Glitch
B tier:
- Hayami Kanade
C tier:
- Terminator
- Suppressor
- Jessica Green
Defender Role
S tier:
- Admin. Shieldman
- Overflow
- Kang Minwoo
A tier:
- Stronghold
C tier:
- Charlie Rockwood
- Shieldman
- Tommy the Die-hard
Sniper Role
SS tier:
- Curian
- Warden
S tier:
- Adamant Sniper
- Dorothy
A tier:
- Choi Jihoon
B tier:
- Stinger Gunner
C tier:
- Sniper
- Sweeper
Extra role
S tier:
- Ironside
- Revenant
A tier:
- Choi Ina
- Brownie Moore
B tier:
- Lone Lee
C tier:
- Mortar Team
Like other RPG titles, Counter Side's tier list is subject to change with every update the title receives. The developers buff or nerf some characters and introduce new ones. As a result, some characters become more potent than others in battle, shifting the meta's power and changing the tier list.