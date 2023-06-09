Counter Side tier list: All characters, ranked (June 2023)

Counter Side is a role-playing tower defense game featuring over 200 characters. Players can acquire them from the gacha mechanics by rolling their banners. The characters are divided into roles and belong to different units. Furthermore, each has a unique specialty, such as Barrier, Battery, Buffer, Debuffer, and Crowd Control.

Counter Side offers several game modes: Story, Raids, Dive, Guild Coop, Danger Close, Shadow Palace, Relic Dungeons, and Challenge Mode. Additionally, the title offers an online PvP mode where players can fight each other online.

Choosing from the massive roster of over 200 characters to upgrade and use in battles is tough. Therefore, this article ranks all characters from strong to weak, helping players to build a squad of powerful fighters.

Counter Side characters full tier list (June 2023)

Counter Side features characters in these units: Employees, Mechs, Soldiers, and Operators. Among them, Operators do not partake actively in battles but pilot ships and provide support from the sidelines.

Counter Side divides characters into four Main roles: Ranger, Striker, Sniper, and Defender. Additionally, three are three Extra roles: Siege, Tower, and Support in this mobile gacha game. Each Main is weak or strong against the other roles. Here are the details:

Striker, strong against Ranger

Ranger, strong against Defender

Defender, strong against Sniper

Sniper, strong against Striker

All three Extra roles are neutral against others in Counter Side. Since some of the same characters perform well in PvP content but poor in PvE, there are different tier lists for each. Additionally, the Global Server is taken into account.

The list ranks each type under their respective S+, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha games’ tier lists, S+ tiers are the strongest ones and dominate the meta. Here's what each tier means in Counter Side:

SS tier: The Mechs, Counters, and Soldiers in this tier are the most powerful. Using the majority of these characters will make players win every battle easily.

S tier: While they are not powerful as SS, they can become as stronger with upgrades. They are the second-best choice if one lacks S+ Tier characters.

A Tier: Players must upgrade these fighters at every opportunity to make them powerful in matches. They are best fit for the early game, good in the mid-game, and weak in the end.

B tier: The B tier fighters are best suited for beginners in this RPG game. One must look to replace them with higher-level characters.

C tier: It is best to avoid using these fighters in battles. They are the weakest ones in the current meta.

Counter Side PvE and PvP tier list (June 2023)

Here is the tier list of Counter Side for both PvE and PvP modes:

Counter tier list in Counter Side PvE

Counters possess unique abilities and can use superpowers in this free-to-play friendly gacha game. They are special humans in Counter Side who use a Watch.

Ranger Role

SS tier: Gaeun, Nanahara Chifuyu, Kyle Wong, Rosaria le Freide, Awakened Lee Sooyeon, Awakened Seo Yoon

Gaeun, Nanahara Chifuyu, Kyle Wong, Rosaria le Freide, Awakened Lee Sooyeon, Awakened Seo Yoon S tier: Seo Yoon, Shin Jia, Frederick Doma, Christina Brecht, Lucrecia, Kim Sobin, Yamata no Orochi, Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon, Altergressive Seo Yoon

Seo Yoon, Shin Jia, Frederick Doma, Christina Brecht, Lucrecia, Kim Sobin, Yamata no Orochi, Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon, Altergressive Seo Yoon A tier: Nayuka Minato, Ministra, Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Maria, Blue, Blood Elizabeth, Biblide, Kim Hana

Nayuka Minato, Ministra, Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Maria, Blue, Blood Elizabeth, Biblide, Kim Hana B tier: Cathy Wade, Elizabeth Pendragon, Na Yubin (young), Lee Yuri, Expert Merc Yoo Mina

Cathy Wade, Elizabeth Pendragon, Na Yubin (young), Lee Yuri, Expert Merc Yoo Mina C tier: Yang Hansol, Yoo Mina, Yuna Springfield, Thaddeus Morgan, Bomi, Cho Hojin

Striker Role

SS tier: Eins & Zwei, Abyssal Ravage Orca, Near Astraea Esterosa, Awakened Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Yuna Springfield

Eins & Zwei, Abyssal Ravage Orca, Near Astraea Esterosa, Awakened Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Yuna Springfield S tier: Roy Burnett, Lin Xien, Orca, Spira, Arhat Joo Shiyoon, Solar Codex Yuna

Roy Burnett, Lin Xien, Orca, Spira, Arhat Joo Shiyoon, Solar Codex Yuna A tier: Esterosa de Chevalier, Hilde, Cindy Looper, Awakened Yoo Mina, Joo Shiyoung, Ella, Clareth, Alex, Liona, Yen Xing Lanchester, Serina Crew, Fenrir Yoo Mina

Esterosa de Chevalier, Hilde, Cindy Looper, Awakened Yoo Mina, Joo Shiyoung, Ella, Clareth, Alex, Liona, Yen Xing Lanchester, Serina Crew, Fenrir Yoo Mina B tier: Jake Walker, Lee Sooyeon, Ingrid Johanna, Replacer Bishop, Dracasia

Jake Walker, Lee Sooyeon, Ingrid Johanna, Replacer Bishop, Dracasia C tier: Nina Anderson, Zena Bird, Park Hyunsoo, Oh Saerom, Ingrid Johana, Liv Allen, Eujin, Amy Strickland, Frederick Yuma, Naielle Bluesteel

Sniper Role

SS tier: Kestrel Xiao Lin, Replacer Queen, Lyudmila

Kestrel Xiao Lin, Replacer Queen, Lyudmila S tier: Karin Wong, Edel Meitner, Dash

Karin Wong, Edel Meitner, Dash A tier: Xiao Lin, Hayami Sanae, Sylvia Lena Cooper, Amy Firstwing, Lucid, Arti Lana, Awakened Amy

Xiao Lin, Hayami Sanae, Sylvia Lena Cooper, Amy Firstwing, Lucid, Arti Lana, Awakened Amy B tier: Best Streamer Miya, Agent Eujin, Lycoris

Best Streamer Miya, Agent Eujin, Lycoris C tier: Maya Hunt, Kim Chowon, Miya, Jaina Kropel, Shena

Defender Role

SS tier: Awakened Hilde, Serapel, Awakened Jake, Breakbeat Alex, Hero Blossom Kaci

Awakened Hilde, Serapel, Awakened Jake, Breakbeat Alex, Hero Blossom Kaci S tier: Lee Yumi, Replacer King, Kaci Bins, Kim Hana, Levia, Type:Siegfried Hilde, Jake Stormbringer

Lee Yumi, Replacer King, Kaci Bins, Kim Hana, Levia, Type:Siegfried Hilde, Jake Stormbringer A tier: Dominic King Reginald, Mone, Carlota, Awakened Na Yubin, Six Wings Na Yubin

Dominic King Reginald, Mone, Carlota, Awakened Na Yubin, Six Wings Na Yubin B tier: Ryan Ferrier, Irie Alford, Fione Lowell, Best Mascot Irie

Ryan Ferrier, Irie Alford, Fione Lowell, Best Mascot Irie C tier: Choi Gangsan, Lee Dafoe, Kim Chulsoo, Hirose Aki, Benedict Constantine, Ogami Masaki, Fiona Lowell, Replacer Knight

Extra Roles

SS tier: Evelyn Keller, Claudia Nelson, Yang Harim, Awakened Shin Jia, Sky Layfield, Rita Arsenico, Carmen

Evelyn Keller, Claudia Nelson, Yang Harim, Awakened Shin Jia, Sky Layfield, Rita Arsenico, Carmen S tier: Nanahara Chinatsu, Maria Antonov, Maestra Nequitia, Arius Esquede, Singularity Shin Jia

Nanahara Chinatsu, Maria Antonov, Maestra Nequitia, Arius Esquede, Singularity Shin Jia A tier: Regina MacCready, Purple Mist Laura, Lee Jisoo, Nest Keeper Xiao Linc, Six Wings Lee Jisoo, Machine Collector

Regina MacCready, Purple Mist Laura, Lee Jisoo, Nest Keeper Xiao Linc, Six Wings Lee Jisoo, Machine Collector B tier: Gabriel, Lumi, Awakened Lee Jisoo, Lulu, Dark Seven Sylvia, Raphaela Juri, Lara Jaeger

Gabriel, Lumi, Awakened Lee Jisoo, Lulu, Dark Seven Sylvia, Raphaela Juri, Lara Jaeger C tier: Shin Somi, Lee Minseo, Laura Beatrix, Lee Jin, Mika Star, Lily, Harab, Gremory, Edith Twins, Shim Somi, Gambler

Mechs tier list in Counter Side PvE

Mechs are AI combat weapons with high basic stats and good reflexes. Some Mechs can also use special skills while battling in Counter Side.

Striker Role

SS tier: Ifrit, Awakened Horizon, Triana Titan, Coldcase Horizon

Ifrit, Awakened Horizon, Triana Titan, Coldcase Horizon S tier: Woodpecker

Woodpecker A tier: Titan

Titan B tier: ATL-Lincoln

ATL-Lincoln C tier: Chariot, MA1 HMMWV, ATL-1 Lincoln

Ranger Role

SS tier: Tarrasque

Tarrasque S tier: Janus

Janus A tier: Sparrow

Sparrow B tier: Arachne, ATF-35 Thunderbolt

Arachne, ATF-35 Thunderbolt C tier: ZSU Shilka, ATB-1B Spear, Black Tail

Defender Role

S tier: Horizon

Horizon A tier: Mors, Overflow

Mors, Overflow B tier: Hound, Evolved One

Sniper Role

B tier: Buzzard

Buzzard C tier: Reaper, HM MRLS, Estaque

Extra Roles

SS tier: Sigma

Sigma B tier: Goliath, Tactical Transporter

Goliath, Tactical Transporter C tier: ACH-4 Clan, Tactical Truck Deuce-and-a-half, Balisada, Rhino, Glitch, Ballista, ATAC-130 Gunship, PZH Mobile Gun

Soldier tier list in Counter Side PvE

Soldiers are generic human fighters with low basic stats on Counter Side. They come in groups and swarm enemies with their attacks. Soldiers cannot use special skills in this strategy game.

Ranger Role

SS tier: Administration Rifle

Administration Rifle S tier: Eddie Fisher

Eddie Fisher A tier: John Mason, Assault Trooper, Rivet, Special Forces Sorim, Nicole

John Mason, Assault Trooper, Rivet, Special Forces Sorim, Nicole B tier: Han Sorim, Kang Soyoung

Han Sorim, Kang Soyoung C tier: Recoiless Gunner, Scout, Rifleman, Peacekeeper, Rifleman, UBGL Rifleman

Striker Role

SS tier: Administration Sword Fighter

Administration Sword Fighter S tier: Terminator

Terminator B tier: Glitch

Glitch C tier: Jessica Green, Suppressor, Hayami Kanade

Defender Role

SS tier: Administration Shieldman

Administration Shieldman A tier: Overflow, Stronghold

Overflow, Stronghold B tier: Tommy the die-hard, Shieldman

Tommy the die-hard, Shieldman C tier: Charlie Rockwood, Kang Minwoo

Sniper Role

SS tier: Curian

Curian S tier: Warden

Warden A tier: Jane Doe, Choi Jihoon

Jane Doe, Choi Jihoon B tier: Adamant Sniper

Adamant Sniper C tier: Stinger Gunner, Sniper, Sweeper

Extra Roles

S tier: Ironside, Lone Lee, Revenant,

Ironside, Lone Lee, Revenant, B tier: Choi Ina

Choi Ina C tier: Brownie Moore, Mortar Team

Counter tier list in Counter Side Global PvP

Ranger Role

SS tier: Seo Yoon, Awakened Lee Sooyeon, Awakened Seo Yoon, Rosaria le Friede, Lucrecia, Blue Blood Elizabeth, Lee Yuri, Altergressive Seo Yoon, Gaeun, Kyle Wong, Nanahara Chifuyu

Seo Yoon, Awakened Lee Sooyeon, Awakened Seo Yoon, Rosaria le Friede, Lucrecia, Blue Blood Elizabeth, Lee Yuri, Altergressive Seo Yoon, Gaeun, Kyle Wong, Nanahara Chifuyu S tier: Elizabeth Pendragon, Joo Shiyoon, Rosaria le Freide, Christina Brecht, Frederick Doma, Awakened Maria, Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon, Yamata no Orochi

Elizabeth Pendragon, Joo Shiyoon, Rosaria le Freide, Christina Brecht, Frederick Doma, Awakened Maria, Ace of Wings Lee Sooyeon, Yamata no Orochi A tier: Nayuka Minato, Ministra, Biblide, Kim Hana

Nayuka Minato, Ministra, Biblide, Kim Hana B tier: Expert Merc Yoo Mina, Yoo Mina, Kim Sobin, Shin Jia, Na Yubin

Expert Merc Yoo Mina, Yoo Mina, Kim Sobin, Shin Jia, Na Yubin C tier: Cho Hojin, Thaddeus Morgan, Yuna Springfield, Yang Hansol, Cathy Wade

Striker Role

SS tier: Abyssal Ravage Orca, Near Astraea Esterosa, Awakened Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Yuna Springfield, Spira, Yen Xing Lanchester, Ingrid Johanna, Arhat Joo Shiyoon, Fenrir Yoo Mina, Eins & Zwei, Awakened Yoo Mina

Abyssal Ravage Orca, Near Astraea Esterosa, Awakened Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Yuna Springfield, Spira, Yen Xing Lanchester, Ingrid Johanna, Arhat Joo Shiyoon, Fenrir Yoo Mina, Eins & Zwei, Awakened Yoo Mina S tier: Ingrid Johana, Lin Xien, Ella, Alex, Replacer Bishop, Naielle Bluesteel, Solar Codex Yuna

Ingrid Johana, Lin Xien, Ella, Alex, Replacer Bishop, Naielle Bluesteel, Solar Codex Yuna A tier: Cindy Looper, Joo Shiyoung, Hilde, Clareth, Lee Sooyeon, Esterosa de Chevalier, Dracasia, Liona

Cindy Looper, Joo Shiyoung, Hilde, Clareth, Lee Sooyeon, Esterosa de Chevalier, Dracasia, Liona B tier: Jake Walker, Liv Allen, Frederick Yuma, Roy Burnett, Serina Crew, Orca, Eujin

Jake Walker, Liv Allen, Frederick Yuma, Roy Burnett, Serina Crew, Orca, Eujin C Tier: Oh Saerom, Bomi, Park Hyunsoo, Amy Strickland, Zena Bird, Nina Anderson

Sniper Role

SS tier: Kestrel Xiao Lin, Replacer Queen, Amy Firstwing, Arti Lana, Awakened Amy

Kestrel Xiao Lin, Replacer Queen, Amy Firstwing, Arti Lana, Awakened Amy S tier: Xiao Lin, Lyudmila, Karin Wong, Sylvia Lena Cooper, Best Streamer Miya

Xiao Lin, Lyudmila, Karin Wong, Sylvia Lena Cooper, Best Streamer Miya A tier: Edel Meitner, Hayami Sanae, Dash, Agent Eujin, Lycoris

Edel Meitner, Hayami Sanae, Dash, Agent Eujin, Lycoris B tier: Jaina Kropel, Shena, Miya

Jaina Kropel, Shena, Miya C tier: Kim Chowon, Maya Hunt, Lucid

Defender Role

SS tier: Serapel, Awakened Jake, Breakbeat Alex, Replacer King, Awakened Na Yubin, Levia, Six Wings Na Yubin, Hero Blossom Kaci, Awakened Hilde

Serapel, Awakened Jake, Breakbeat Alex, Replacer King, Awakened Na Yubin, Levia, Six Wings Na Yubin, Hero Blossom Kaci, Awakened Hilde S tier: Lee Yumi, Kaci Bins, Carlota, Type:Siegfried Hilde, Jake Stormbringer

Lee Yumi, Kaci Bins, Carlota, Type:Siegfried Hilde, Jake Stormbringer A tier: Dominic King Reginald, Irie Alford, Best Mascot Irie, Replacer Knight

Dominic King Reginald, Irie Alford, Best Mascot Irie, Replacer Knight B tier: Ryan Ferrier, Benedict Constantine, Mone

Ryan Ferrier, Benedict Constantine, Mone C tier: Fione Lowell, Ogami Masaki, Choi Gangsan, Lee Dafoe, Kim Chulsoo

Extra Roles

SS tier: Carmen, Maestra Nequitia, Rita Arsenico, Nest Keeper Xiao Linc, Purple Mist Laura, Dark Seven Sylvia, Raphaela Juri, Harab, Lily, Gremory, Singularity Shin Jia, Evelyn Keller, Claudia Nelson, Yang Harim, Machine Collector

Carmen, Maestra Nequitia, Rita Arsenico, Nest Keeper Xiao Linc, Purple Mist Laura, Dark Seven Sylvia, Raphaela Juri, Harab, Lily, Gremory, Singularity Shin Jia, Evelyn Keller, Claudia Nelson, Yang Harim, Machine Collector S tier: Awakened Shin Jia, Sky Layfield, Lumi

Awakened Shin Jia, Sky Layfield, Lumi A tier: Arius Esquede, Regina MacCready, Awakened Lee Jisoo, Gabriel, Nanahara Chinatsu, Lee Jisoo, Six Wings Lee Jisoo, Lulu

Arius Esquede, Regina MacCready, Awakened Lee Jisoo, Gabriel, Nanahara Chinatsu, Lee Jisoo, Six Wings Lee Jisoo, Lulu B tier: Mika Star, Lee Jin, Laura Beatrix, Edith Twins, Maria Antonov

Mika Star, Lee Jin, Laura Beatrix, Edith Twins, Maria Antonov C tier: Lara Jaeger, Hirose Aki, Lee Minseo, Shim Somi, Gambler

Mechs tier list in Counter Side Global PvP

Striker Role

SS tier: Ifrit, Awakened Horizon, Triana Titan, Coldcase Horizon

Ifrit, Awakened Horizon, Triana Titan, Coldcase Horizon S tier: Glitch, Woodpecker

Glitch, Woodpecker B Tier: MA1 HMWWV, Chariot, Titan, ATL-Lincoln, Titan

MA1 HMWWV, Chariot, Titan, ATL-Lincoln, Titan C Tier: ATL-1 Lincoln, MA1 HMMWV

Sniper Role

SS tier: Grendel

Grendel A tier: Buzzrd

Buzzrd B tier: HM MRLS, Reaper

HM MRLS, Reaper C tier: Estaque

Defender Role

SS tier: Horizon, Evolved One

Horizon, Evolved One S tier: Mors, Overflow

Mors, Overflow B tier: Hound

Ranger Role

A tier: ATF-35 Thunderbolt, Sparrow, Tarrasque, Janus

ATF-35 Thunderbolt, Sparrow, Tarrasque, Janus B tier: Arachne

Arachne C tier: ZSU Shilka, ATB-1B Spear, Black Tail

Extra Roles

SS tier: Sigma

Sigma A tier: Balisada, Rhino, Goliath

Balisada, Rhino, Goliath B tier: PZH Mobile Gun, Tactical Transporter

PZH Mobile Gun, Tactical Transporter C tier: Tactical Deuce-and-a-half, ACH-4 Clan, Ballista, ATAC-130 Gunship

Soldiers tier list in Counter Side Global PvP mode

Ranger Role

SS tier: Administration Rifleman, Kang Soyoung, Investigator Kang

Administration Rifleman, Kang Soyoung, Investigator Kang A tier: Assault Trooper, Eddie Fisher, Special Forces Sorim

Assault Trooper, Eddie Fisher, Special Forces Sorim B tier: John Mason, Rivet, Nicole

John Mason, Rivet, Nicole C tier: Han Sorim

Han Sorim D tier: Scout, Recoiless Gunner, Riflemen, Peacekeeper, Rifleman, UBGL Rifleman

Striker Role

SS tier: Jane Doe

Jane Doe S tier: Administration Sword Fighter, Veronica, Glitch

Administration Sword Fighter, Veronica, Glitch B tier: Hayami Kanade

Hayami Kanade C tier: Terminator, Suppressor, Jessica Green

Sniper Role

SS tier: Curian, Warden

Curian, Warden S tier: Adamant Sniper, Dorothy

Adamant Sniper, Dorothy A tier: Choi Jihoon

Choi Jihoon B tier: Stinger Gunner

Stinger Gunner C tier: Stinger Gunner, Sniper, Sweeper

Defender Role

S Tier: Administration Shieldman, Overflow, Kang Minwoo

Administration Shieldman, Overflow, Kang Minwoo A Tier: Stronghold

Stronghold C Tier: Charlie Rockwood, Shieldman, Tommy the Die-hard

Extra Roles

S tier: Ironside, Revenant

Ironside, Revenant A tier: Choi Ina, Brownie Moore

Choi Ina, Brownie Moore B tier: Lone Lee

Lone Lee C tier: Mortar Team

Like other gacha titles, Counter Side developers regularly update the title, adding fresh content to enhance the gaming experience. They add new characters and gears while also introducing nerfs and buffs.

These Counter Side updates make some characters more powerful than others, changing the tier list of the game.

