Honkai Star Rail Maintenance schedule: 1.1 update release date and time

Honkai Star Rail will receive its anticipated Version 1.1 update on June 7, 2023. Maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours. That means Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is scheduled to release around 11 am (UTC+8) on June 7, 2023. Several Trailblazers are unfamiliar with how this process works, so this article will include various time zones for the reader's convenience.

Note that the following times are based on HoYoverse's official announcements. Any unforeseen technical delays won't be reflected here. Once maintenance is finished, Trailblazers will receive 300 Stellar Jade as the bare minimum for compensation. Players must be Trailblaze Level 4+ to be eligible for that reward.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 maintenance times and update release date

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

The above tweet writes the official release date in the year/month/day format. That means gamers can expect to get the new Honkai Star Rail update on June 7, 2023. However, not everybody lives in a UTC+8 time zone, meaning they have no idea what 6 am (UTC+8) means. The rest of this article will include the timings for when this game will be down for maintenance and when Honkai Star Rail 1.1 will be playable.

Time zones for Honkai Star Rail's maintenance schedule

Official artwork for the upcoming update (Image via HoYoverse)

The following times are for American players. When maintenance starts will be listed first, followed by when the update is expected to be playable:

Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time: 1 pm - 6 pm

1 pm - 6 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

2 pm - 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

Note that all of the American times listed above occur on June 6, 2023, in their respective time zones. Players in other parts of the world will get the new update on June 7, 2023.

These time zones will be relevant to the European playerbase wondering how long Honkai Star Rail maintenance will take.

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Note that any times not listed above can easily be determined using a time converter website.

Silver Wolf will be summonable soon (Image via HoYoverse)

Likewise, here are some popular Asian time zones, two of which are UTC+8:

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

The final bunch of time zones to list in this article are for Australian and New Zealand players:

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am - 11:45 am

6:45 am - 11:45 am Australian Central Time: 7:30 am - 12:30 pm

7:30 am - 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 8 am - 1 pm

8 am - 1 pm New Zealand Standard Time: 10 am - 3 pm

It is worth noting that Silver Wolf's banner, Contract Zero, will become available as soon as the new Version Update goes live. That means the aforementioned times also represent when players can finally summon this anticipated character.

