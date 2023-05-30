Best tips and tricks to save for the Silver Wolf banner in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail's first Silver Wolf banner will be available on June 7, 2023. Many Trailblazers will try to get her, but only those who are lucky or saved their Stellar Jade will succeed. This character is a 5-star Quantum user who follows The Nihility Path, meaning she will excel at debuffing enemies. Those who find her combat prowess practical may try to summon this character.

Likewise, some players might just appreciate Silver Wolf's design and personality. Regardless of why the reader wants to summon this character, it's worth pointing out the best tips and tricks to save Stellar Jade used for obtaining her.

How to save and stockpile Stellar Jade for the upcoming Silver Wolf banner in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail players have several ways to acquire Stellar Jade, such as:

Missions

Opening chests

Achievements

Trailblaze Level rewards

Daily Check-in

Forgotten Halls

Daily Training Activity

Via in-game mail on certain days (such as updates)

Exchanging Oneric Shards

There are a few ways to stockpile a massive amount of Stellar Jade to use on Silver Wolf's banner in Honkai Star Rail. One great method is doing as many missions as possible, since both those quests and their associated achievements can provide this currency.

Alternatively, you can use Star Rail Special Passes on banners. The primary way to get this currency is by purchasing it in the in-game store, but some missions and events may also award players with this item.

How to save for Silver Wolf's banner in Honkai Star Rail

Her official banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Her banner is called Contract Zero and will launch on June 7, 2023, and end on June 28, 2023. Anybody interested in getting this 5-star Quantum user must be smart about how they save Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes. Keep in mind that Pity Rates are a mechanic in Honkai Star Rail.

A player is guaranteed to get a 5-star item on their 90th pull. Trailblazers also have a 50:50 chance of their first 5-star being Silver Wolf on the Contract Zero Warp. That likelihood assumes the player in question didn't fail their last 50:50 on a previous banner in their most recent 5-star acquisition.

At worst, it would take a player potentially up to 180 pulls to guarantee that they will get Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail. Lucky ones could get her much earlier.

You probably want to skip this banner to save your resources (Image via HoYoverse)

The main character banner happening before Contract Zero in Honkai Star Rail features Jing Yuan. While he is a good character, players would still need to dedicate Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes to get him. That means one can use their Hard Pity and obtain him, thus needing to start over again once the new banners arrive. Ergo, some players will want to skip him.

One could always start trying to stockpile all the Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes, but there would be a chance not to get Silver Wolf. There is no telling how long it will take for her to be featured again once her banner ends.

Ergo, it's in the player's best interest to save up all their resources for this character if they want to add her to their team.

