Honkai Star Rail 1.1 countdown and update release time: UTC to other timezones

With the second half of version 1.0 coming to an end, the update for Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is set to roll out soon this week. It will bring a variety of new content to the title, including three new playable characters - Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong. HoYoverse has yet to come up with an official announcement regarding the exact date and time of the update. However, it is expected to premiere on June 7, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

As always, HoYoverse will deploy new patches at the exact same time on all its servers. Hence, players can refer to this article’s countdown timer and listed timezones to track down the Honkai 1.1 release for their region.

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.1 go live?

The server downtime for version 1.1 has been officially set to commence on June 7, 2023, at 6 AM (UTC +8). It will take approximately five hours to complete, implying that the upcoming patch will drop at 11 AM (UTC +8).

Here is the countdown, which aligns with the expected launch time of Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Since the update goes live at the same time across every server, players will be able to jump into version 1.1 as soon as the timer hits zero.

When will servers shut down for Honkai Star Rail 1.1 maintenance?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Compensation: Stellar Jade x300 Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice■ Update TimeBegins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.■ Compensation DetailsServer Maintenance CompensationCompensation: Stellar Jade x300 https://t.co/qpTyvqK28z

Trailblazers are advised to wrap up their daily grind before the server shuts down for maintenance. Hence, they can refer to the following list, which translates the downtime in UTC to other timezones:

UTC : 10 PM (June 6, 2023)

: 10 PM (June 6, 2023) Pacific Standard Time : 7 PM (June 6, 2023)

: 7 PM (June 6, 2023) Eastern Time : 6 PM (June 6, 2023)

: 6 PM (June 6, 2023) GMT : 10 PM (June 6, 2023)

: 10 PM (June 6, 2023) CEST: 12 AM (June 7, 2023)

12 AM (June 7, 2023) IST : 3.30 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 3.30 AM (June 7, 2023) CST : 6 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 6 AM (June 7, 2023) Japan Standard Time : 7 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 7 AM (June 7, 2023) Australian Central Time: 6:30 PM (June 7, 2023)

Global airtime for update 1.1

In addition to the countdown, players can track the regional air time for the upcoming update using the following list:

UTC : 3 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 3 AM (June 7, 2023) Pacific Standard Time : 12 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 12 AM (June 7, 2023) Eastern Time : 11 PM (June 6, 2023)

: 11 PM (June 6, 2023) GMT : 3 PM (June 7, 2023)

: 3 PM (June 7, 2023) CEST: 5 AM (June 7, 2023)

5 AM (June 7, 2023) IST : 8.30 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 8.30 AM (June 7, 2023) CST : 11 AM (June 7, 2023)

: 11 AM (June 7, 2023) Japan Standard Time : 12 PM (June 7, 2023)

: 12 PM (June 7, 2023) Australian Central Time: 11:30 PM (June 7, 2023)

This concludes every possible way to track down Honkai Star Rail 1.1's release. It is worth noting that players will be compensated with 300x Stellar Jades for the server downtime, which they can claim from the in-game mailbox.

Poll : 0 votes