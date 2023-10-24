My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4 release date and time

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4 will be released this Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:00 am PT worldwide. As seen in the post-credits scene of the latest installment, the upcoming episode is set to introduce a new hilarious character to the series who is anticipated to bring fresh, humorous dimensions to the show, further enhancing the comedic elements of the anime.

The new character, Aigo Kinjou, will be voiced by Fukuyama Jun, one of the exceptional VAs in the industry, popularly known for playing Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass, Koro-sensei in Assassination Classroom, and Grell Sutcliff in Black Butler.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and manga spoilers from Dan Ichikawa’s My New Boss Is Goofy series.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4: Everything we know so far

Release dates and timings for all regions

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4 will first air in Japan on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11:30 pm, on TOKYO MX and other respective syndications. The episode will be distributed worldwide in thirty minutes after getting embedded with the English subtitles.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, October 28 8 am Central Time Saturday, October 28 10 am Eastern Time Saturday, October 28 11 am British Summer Time Saturday, October 28 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, October 28 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, October 28 5 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, October 29 1:30 am Philippines Time Saturday, October 28 11 pm Brazil Time Saturday, October 28 12 pm

Where to watch My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4

Adding to its Fall 2023 lineup, Crunchyroll became the only OTT service to license the series so far. Fans globally can watch all the latest installments of My New Boss is Goofy on Crunchyroll exclusively. The English dub of the anime is yet to be announced.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 3: A brief recap

Discovering an abandoned kitten at a park, Shirosaki decided to bring it home due to his affection for cats. After a trip to the clinic and gathering the necessary supplies, he welcomed the cat into his life. The cat had a troubled past, leading it to be initially wary of its new owner.

To alleviate Momose’s disappointment at not being able to keep the cat, Shirosaki handed over his apartment keys, which became a buzzworthy topic at the office. On Sunday, Shirosaki spent the entire day playing with his newfound pet. The following day, while contemplating a name for his cat, Shirosaki shared a childhood memory of accidentally adopting a raccoon, thinking it was a cat.

He grew fond of the raccoon but eventually released it into the wild at his grandmother’s advice. After careful consideration, Shirosaki chose the name “Hakuto” for his cat. Upon returning home, he revealed the name, a significant moment as the cat had never been named by its previous owner.

What to expect in My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4

My New Boss is Goofy episode 4 will pick up from where it left off in the post-credits scene of the previous installment, which had set the stage for Aigo Kinjou’s debut, one of the important characters in the series. As Momose can feel Aigo’s pain of dealing with a power-tripping boss, he might advise him to join his company under Shirosaki’s supervision.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for My New Boss Is Goofy anime and manga series as 2023 progresses.

