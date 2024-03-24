Blue Exorcist season 4 announced for October 2024 

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the Blue Stage event at Anime Japan 2024 confirmed the production of Blue Exorcist season 4 with a teaser visual. According to the announcement, the sequel will be released in October 2024. This comes after the latest season concluded its broadcast on March 23, 2024.

Officially titled Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Shadow Arc, the upcoming season will delve into Yukio's inner conflict and continue the events of the Illuminati Saga. More details regarding the new cast, staff, and exact release date are expected to be revealed soon.

Blue Exorcist season 4 is green-lit at Anime Japan 2024, with visual featuring Rin and Yukio

Anime Japan 2024 arranged a Blue Stage for Blue Exorcist on March 24, 2024, where the voice actors of Rin Okumura (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Yukio Okumura (Jun Fukuyama), Shiemi (Kana Hanazawa), and Izumo Kamiki (Eri Kitamura) revealed a motion visual for the anime's sequel.

The event confirmed that Blue Exorcist season 4 (Beyond the Shadow Arc) will begin its broadcast in October 2024. Unfortunately, the event didn't reveal an exact release date for the eagerly anticipated sequel. However, the visual has already piqued fans' interest.

The teaser illustration depicts Rin Okumura on the right side, wielding his Koma sword, while his brother, Yukio Okumura, is seen on the left, holding his gun. The bespectacled Exwire leader appears injured in the visual.

The key visual for Blue Exorcist Season 4, Beyond the Snow Arc (Image via Studio VOLN)

Undoubtedly, the illustration raises anticipation for the next arc (Beyond the Snow Arc), which will center around Yukio's conflict about his identity. It will also showcase a new adventure for Rin and the other members of the Exwire, as they will confront a new challenge.

The official X handle for the anime (@aoex_anime) revealed that Blue Exorcist season 4 will continue the Shimane Illuminati Saga's events. As such, it remains to be seen how much of the manga is covered by the sequel.

The voice actors on the Blue Stage expressed their excitement surrounding the Blue Exorcist season 4's confirmation. It is almost confirmed that the previous cast will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

According to the official website, more details regarding the sequel will be revealed later on the anime's site and the SNS. The recently concluded season, which adapted the Illuminati Arc, saw Daisuke Yoshida at the helm at Studio VOLN.

Toshiya Ono supervised the scripts for the anime, while Yirie Oohigasi worked as the character designer and the chief animation director. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music for the series.

Based on Kazue Kato's supernatural manga, the anime centers around Rin Okumura, who discovers he's the illegitimate son of the demon lord, Satan. He enrolls in the mysterious True Cross Academy and becomes an exorcist to not only fight demons but challenge his father one day.

