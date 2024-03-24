Oshi no Ko season 2 announces July 2024 release with new teaser visual at Anime Japan 2024

Oshi no Ko season 2 announced its July 2024 release window with a new teaser visual for the upcoming 2.5D Stage Play Arc during their Red Stage event at Anime Japan 2024. The anime also announced new voice cast members and revealed the costume visuals for the characters' Tokyo Blade Stage Play counterparts.

Oshi no Ko season 2 is set to make another announcement on Friday, April 12, 2024, on the first anniversary of the television anime's first season. Fans can expect the upcoming anime to drop its first promotional video or teaser trailer on the same day.

Oshi no Ko season 2 announces release window, cast, and more

Oshi no Ko Red Stage event at Anime Japan 2024 was presented by the voice actors of Aquamarine Hoshino (Takeo Otsuka), Kana Arima (Megumi Han), and Akane Kurokawa (Manaka Iwami). Soon after, new voice cast member Koki Uchiyama joined them.

The Red Stage event revealed the new teaser visual of Oshi no Ko season 2 through a video that saw the anime's characters voice their roles for their Tokyo Blade counterparts. With that, the anime revealed two new cast members and one returning cast member.

Oshi no Ko season 2 anime will premiere in July 2024, that is, in the Summer 2024 anime season.

Expand Tweet

Koki Uchiyama is set to lend his voice to Taiki Himekawa, while Yuusuke Kobayashi will voice Sakuya Kamoshida. They will be joined by Seiji Maede, who will take on the role of Melt Narushima as a voice artist.

Koki Uchiyama and Yuusuke Kobayashi wished to portray their roles in the most successful way. However, Seiji Maede was a bit more specific as he hoped to depict his character Melt Narushima's regret and pains from his time on the Sweet Today web show in the best possible manner.

Expand Tweet

The anime also unveiled the costume visuals for the characters when they don their Tokyo Blade counterpart roles. Taiki Himekawa, Kana Arima, and Melt Narushima will represent the Shinjuku cluster characters. Taiki Himekawa is set to play the story's protagonist Blade, while Kana Arima and Melt Narushima will take on supporting roles, Tsurugi and Kizami, respectively.

Additionally, Akane Kurokawa, Aqua Hoshino, and Sakuya Kamoshida will represent the Shibuya cluster characters. Akane Kurokawa will essay the role of the play's main antagonist Sayahime, while Aqua Hoshino and Sakuya Kamoshida will portray other antagonists, Touki and Monme, respectively.

Related Links

Is Oshi No Ko an Isekai anime? The genre of the series, explained

Oshi No Ko anime's opening theme song breaks it's own record