The Apothecary Diaries season 2 officially announces 2025 release window

Following the conclusion of the anime’s first season, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 anime was officially announced with a 2025 release window on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Alongside the announcement, a short teaser trailer and a key visual were also released, featuring central characters Maomao and Jinshi.

In addition, a celebratory illustration from the original light novels’ illustrator Touko Shino has been unveiled, featuring Maomao, Jinshi, two other characters, and a cat. While no further announcements regarding The Apothecary Diaries season 2 were made, fans can expect additional information to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will serve as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Natsu Hyuga and aforementioned illustrator Touko Shino’s original light novel series of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel by Hyuga published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in October 2011, with this format still ongoing today.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 set to continue Maomao and Jinshi’s adventures sometime in 2025

Expand Tweet

While the news of The Apothecary Diaries season 2's production is very exciting, fans were disappointed to see a general 2025 release window attached to this initial announcement. Likewise, many were confused by the staff’s choice to announce the production after season 1's conclusion rather than at Anime Japan 2024, which is being held this weekend. However, fans can expect a more specific release window to be announced by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

The series stars Aoi Yuki as protagonist Maomao, with Takeo Otsuka voicing the central character, Jinshi. Norihiro Naganuma directed the first season at TOHO Animation and OLM (Oriental Light and Magic) studios. Akinori Fudesaka was the assistant director, while Yukiko Nakatani designed the characters.

It's presumed that these key staff members will likely return for The Apothecary Diaries season 2.

Expand Tweet

Katsumi Takao served as the art director, while Misato Aida was the color artist, and Yu Nagai contributed as the CGI director. Rumi Ishiguro was the compositing director of photography, Shoji Hata was the sound director, and Daisuke Imai was in charge of editing. Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama all composed music for the series.

J-Novel Club publishes the light novels digitally in English, describing them as follows:

"In the East is a land ruled by an emperor, whose consorts and serving women live in a sprawling complex known as the hougong, the rear palace. Maomao, an unassuming girl raised in an unassuming town by her apothecary father, never imagined the rear palace would have anything to do with her—until she was kidnapped and sold into service there."

It continues:

"Though she looks ordinary, Maomao has a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine. That's her secret, until she encounters a resident of the palace at least as perceptive as she is: the head eunuch, Jinshi. He sees through Maomao's façade and makes her a lady-in-waiting to none other than the Emperor's favorite consort... so she can taste the lady's food for poison!"

Related links:

Is The Apothecary Diaries Chinese or Japanese? Origin and setting explained

What time period is The Apothecary Diaries anime set in? The hit series' setting, explained

The Apothecary Diaries claims #1 spot in Japan hours after anime debut