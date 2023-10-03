Undead Unluck episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Undead Unluck episode 1 has been confirmed to premiere on October 6, 2023, in line with the Fall anime season. The series, written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka, has gained a lot of support from fans ever since its shounen manga debut in January 2020. TMS Entertainment, the company behind blockbusters like Dr. Stone and Lupin the Third, confirmed the anime adaptation in July 2021.

This article takes a look at all the confirmed release information about Undead Unluck episode 1.

Undead Unluck episode 1 is called 'Immortality and Misfortune'

Undead Unluck episode 1 is titled ‘Immortality and Misfortune.’ Its Japanese debut is scheduled for 1:28 am on October 6, 2023, on the MBS/TBS Networks1.

In the United States, Hulu is the only place to watch Undead Unluck episode 1. It is not yet known if other countries will have access to it.

The series will have a total of 24 episodes, split between two seasons.

The release timings of Undead Unluck episode 1 for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time: Friday, October 6, 1:28 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, October 5, 9:28 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 5, 11:28 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, October 5, 12:28 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, October 5, 5:28 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, October 5, 9:58 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, October 5, 6:28 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, October 6, 1:58 am

Philippines time: Saturday, October 6, 12:28 am

Director Yuki Kase, character designer Hideyuki Morioka, and composer Kenichiro Suehiro are all members of the team working on Undead Unluck episode 1.

Additionally, Unlucky by UVERworld serves as the show's opening theme song. Unbreakable by Aoi Yuki4 is its closing theme song.

The main cast for the series and their characters include:

Andy - Yuichi Nakamura

Fuuko Izumo - Moe Kahara

Shen - Natsuki Hanae

Void - Kenji Nomura

Gina - Aoi Yuuki

Juis - Mariya Ise

Billy - Rikiya Koyama

Tatiana - Rie Kugimiya

Top - Nobuhiko Okamoto

Nico - Koji Yusa

Apocalypse - Tomokazu Sugita

The protagonist of Undead Unluck is a young woman named Fuuko Izumo, who possesses the ability to bring death to anybody who touches her skin. She has spent the last 10 years alone after using her power to cause an accident that claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including her parents.

After finishing her favorite manga series, she makes the decision to terminate her life, but a mystery man she named Andy foils her plans.

Andy is an Undead, a person who is eternally alive. He admits that he is seeking a means to pass away and that he intends to utilize Fuuko's Unluck to do it. However, their meeting draws the notice of the Union, a covert organization that gathers Negators — people with paranormal talents.

Andy and Fuuko are compelled to enlist in the Union and join forces with other Negators to battle the enigmatic power known as God, who decides the fate of the whole planet.

Don't miss the premiere of Undead Unluck on October 6, 2023.

