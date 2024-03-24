The Elusive Samurai anime confirms Summer 2024 premiere with PV

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, Anime Japan 2024 held a booth stage for Aniplex, where a short promotional video for The Elusive Samurai anime was unveiled. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in July 2024, i.e., Summer 2024. However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

Produced by CloverWorks, The Elusive Samurai anime is an adaptation of the Assassination Classroom author, Yusei Matsui's eponymous historical manga series. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2021, with 14 tankobon volumes published thus far.

As mentioned, Anime Japan 2024 arranged a special booth stage for Aniplex on March 24, 2024, where the staff revealed a promotional video for The Elusive Samurai anime and announced July 2024 as the premiere window. The broadcast details and an exact release date are yet to be revealed.

Interestingly, the short clip features the protagonist, Hojo Tokiyuki, voiced by a fairly new Seiyuu (voice actor), Asaki Yuikawa, and showcases the anime's historical setting. Shizuku and Sowa Yorishige also appear in the video.

Not only does the PV previews Hojo's character voice but gives fans a general idea about the character. Besides Asaki-san, who voices Hojo, the anime stars Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige. Yuichi-san is renowned in the anime industry as the voice actor of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Other cast members for The Elusive Samurai anime include Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, and Kikunosuke Tya as Fubuki. More cast members are expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Yuta Yamazaki, renowned for his contribution to Wonder Egg Priority anime as the assistant director, is at the helm of affairs for this series at CloverWorks, with Yasushi Nishiya as the character designer. Yoriko Tomita is composing the series, while Akiyuki Tateyama is in charge of the music.

Viz Media and MangaPlus digitally release the series worldwide as they debut in Japan. Interestingly, Viz Media also publishes the series in print version. Based on Yusei Matsui's manga series, the plot for The Elusive Samurai anime is set in feudal Japan, between the Kamamura and Muromachi periods.

The story follows a young boy named Hojo Tokiyuki, whose entire family has been massacred by the traitor, Ashikaga Takauji. However, Hojo manages to flee with the help of a few loyal retainers who also survived the attack.

One of them is Suwa Yorishige, renowned as an ally of the Hojo Clan. At the same time, he is the lord of the Suwa Province. Claiming to be a clairvoyant, Suwa foretells that Hojo Tokiyuki will one day rule Japan. Yet, for the time being, the hero has to run from his enemies.

