The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 reveals theme songs via new key visual

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 voice actors appeared on the Red Stage at Anime Japan 2024 on March 24, 2024. Alongside the reveal of a new key visual, the panel also revealed three ending songs which will be featured in the anime series.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 was confirmed to be in production in December 2021. The first teaser visual for this third sequel was revealed in July 2023. The main trailer was then revealed, alongside the new cast and staff members, in January 2024. The anime is set to premiere on April 5, 2024.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 to feature three ending songs

The latest key visual for the anime series (Image via 8bit)

The voice actors on the panel were Yuichi Nakamura (voicing Tatsuya Shiba), Saori Hayami (voicing Miyuki Shiba), Kiyono Yasuno (voicing Sakurai Minami), and Aoi Yuki (voicing Saegusa Izumi). The new addition to the series is Tatsumaru Tachibana (voicing Shippou Takuma).

Kitamura Eri (voicing Saegusa Kasumi) was also reportedly added at the last minute to the panel. The event began with the voice actors launching bazooka party poppers to commemorate the release of the third sequel. It was followed by the unveiling of a new key visual featuring all six characters whose voice actors appeared on the Red Stage.

It was followed by the new voice actors revealing their roles in The Irregular at Magic High School season 3. The opening song will feature the J-pop icon LiSA and will be titled Shouted Serenade. LiSA was also featured in the opening song of the first season of this anime, which was titled Rising Hope.

The grand reveal came later on, which was that The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 will be featuring three ending songs from three different J-pop artists. The first ending theme song will be titled recall featuring Kairi Yagi. She is famous for singing the theme song of Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song.

The second song will be titled Snow Noir featuring Sangatsu no Phantasia, a musical unit famous for theme songs in the spin-off series of The Irregular at Magic High School, named The Honor Student at Magic High School. The third ending theme song will be titled Shion no Hanataba wo featuring ASCA, who was also responsible for the opening theme song of the second season of this series.

What will The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 be about?

As of yet, there has been no official synopsis unveiled about this anime series' sequel. However, fans can expect the sequel to be centered around their overpowered protagonist Tatsuya Shiba, who is willing to do anything for his sister Miyuki Shiba.

The third sequel will be animated by the same animation studio as the second sequel, which was Studio 8bit. The studio was changed after the first season which was animated by animation studio Madhouse.

