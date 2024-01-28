The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 reveals Miyuki Shiba character video

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is set to air in April 2024, and fans worldwide are excited for the return of their favorite characters from this series.

To commemorate the release of this sequel, a character video of his anime was released, which features Shiba Miyuki, the little sister of the protagonist Shiba Tatsuya. Unlike the talented Miyuki, who has prowess over her magic abilities, Tatsuya only uses his knowledge of magic to deal with everyday problems.

With only two months remaining till the premiere of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3, the production team unveiled a detailed character video of one of the main characters of the series, Miyuki Shiba, whose magical abilities are second to none.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3: New character video of Miyuki Shiba showcases her relationship with Tatsuya Shiba

The latest character video released for Miyuki Shiba from The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is less than a minute. The video provides a brief overview of her character with some cuts from the newest sequel with no subtitles available on the video.

The character video begins with Miyuki showcasing her ice magic abilities against someone not shown in the video. We later see the closeness between Miyuki and her brother, Tatsuya, as they stand beside each other.

The video later dives deep into their relationship as we see Tatsuya holding Miyuki, Tatsuya kissing Miyuki's forehead, and Miyuki hugging her brother with a distressed expression in another cut. The character video ends with Miyuki holding Tatsuya's hand as the preview to the opening song of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is also revealed.

Miyuki Shiba will be voiced by Hayami Saori (just like the previous parts), and the opening song will be done by LiSA (who also performed an opening song in The Irregular at Magic High School season 1). The opening song is titled "Shouted Serenade."

What is The Irregular at Magic High School anime about?

The Irregular at Magic High School takes place in the future of civilization, where magic has taken the place of technology, and the entire focus of the new generation is to learn about magic.

Tatsuya Shiba is a teenage boy who lives alongside his little sister Miyuki as they strive to get admission to the prestigious First Magic High School of Japan, where the most talented people go. But this school separates talents from regular students by branding the former as 'blooms' and the latter as 'weeds.'

Unfortunately for the Shiba siblings, they get separated due to this class distinction because where Miyuki is a talented prodigy, Tatsuya cannot use even basic magic. With Miyuki's immense love for his brother, will this distinction cause a problem for these students in the future?

The first season of The Irregular at Magic High School aired in April 2014, whereas the second season started airing in October 2020. The series also has a movie named The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars premiered in June 2017.

Beginning in Spring 2024, The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 will be shown on Japan's TOKYOMX and other TV channels. So far, no streaming service has confirmed the streaming of this anime series.