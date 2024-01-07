7 anime characters with a sister complex

While there are different anime characters out there with different character tropes, some happen to be more liked than others. Some of the most prominently disliked anime characters are the ones that are shown to have a sister complex. While the trope isn't essentially bad, it is widely interpreted as improper.

Sister complex is an anime character trope that shows a character having a strong attachment and obsession with their sister. It is commonly abbreviated as "siscon" and can be used for both brothers and sisters who are overly obsessed about their sister.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from some manga.

Yuri Briar and six other anime characters with a sister complex

1) Aquamarine Hoshino (Oshi no Ko)

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Aquamarine Hoshino from Oshi no Ko was so obsessed with his sister Ruby Hoshino that he went to great lengths to make sure she did not join any random idol group. In addition, he also joined the same high school as her just so that he could keep an eye on her.

If we speak about the manga, Aqua was even shown to threaten Taishi Gotanda when he felt that the Director was trying to push Ruby a bit too much during the filming of 15 Year Lie. Hence, Aquamarine can clearly be called an anime character with a sister complex.

2) Gauche Adlai (Black Clover)

Gauche Adlai as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gauche Adlai from Black Clover is very obsessed with his little sister Marie, and could quite possibly become the definition of an anime character with a sister complex. He is known to bring up a picture of his sister in any given situation and claim that his sister is cute.

Also, whenever he meets her, he is bound to be left with a nosebleed upon seeing her cuteness. However, Gauche's obsession does not just stop with admiring Marie, but also expands to him making her statues in his free time.

3) Yuri Briar (Spy X Family)

Anya, Yuri, and Yor as seen in Spy X Family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Yuri Briar's relationship with his sister, Yor Forger, is always fun to watch for fans as whenever he thinks about her or is involved with her, all his logical thinking gets derailed. His obsession with his sister is so huge that he is constantly known for planning the arrest of Yor's husband, Loid Forger. He believes that kicking him out of her life would leave his sister all to himself.

In addition, Yuri Briar makes sure to always keep his sister happy. This would see him lie to his sister about her lethal cooking, all while enduring some of the most vile-tasting food.

To put this into perspective, the Forger family dog, Bond, went on a life-threatening mission just so that he could eat food prepared by Loid instead of Yor.

4) Ui Ui (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ui Ui and as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While Jujutsu Kaisen's Ui Ui is a very new anime character for fans, he has immediately established himself as a person with a sister complex. He is defined by his devotion to his older sister Mei Mei and is happy to do all of her bidding, not excluding death.

In addition, Ui Ui is shown to express great disdain toward any individual who inconveniences or disrespects his sister in any way. This was evident from the way he was unfriendly to Yuji Itadori when he first met him in Shibuya. His sister complex also sees him get horrified when his sister is in danger and applaud her whenever she turns things around.

5) Lance Crown (MASHLE: Magic and Muscles)

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lance Crown from MASHLE: Magic and Muscles, is a similar anime character to Gauche Adlai. He is also known to carry a picture of his little sister Anna Crown and creates merchandise based on her. In addition, he is also known for trying to imitate his sister's voice while looking at her picture.

Lance's love for his sister is so strong that he would be willing to do anything for her. She was also the reason why he wanted to become a Divine Visionary. He wished to save his sister from being taken away by the Bureau of Magic.

6) Jun'ichirō Tanizaki (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Jun'ichirō Tanizaki as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Jun'ichirō and Naomi Tanizaki are not only obsessed with each other, but flaunt that they are in a relationship despite being siblings. While Jun'ichirō does seem reluctant about their status, his sister complex is very undeniable.

This is evident from the fact that, despite being one of the most carefree anime characters, he is shown to get extremely violent and bloodthirsty toward anyone who hurt his sister. He even once stated that things such as morality, ego, and pride did not matter to him when it came to Naomi's well-being.

7) Tatsuya Shiba (The Irregular at Magic High School)

Tatsuya Shiba as seen in The Irregular at Magic School (Image via Madhouse)

Tatsuya Shiba, from The Irregular at Magic High School, is known to have a very peculiar relationship with his sister Miyuki. Despite being siblings, the way they act with each other is in many ways, beyond lovers. However, in this case, the reason behind Tatsuya's obsession with his sister is due to his aunt's experimentation that caused him to lose all strong emotions, except familial emotions that he feels strongly toward his sister.

These feelings force Tatsuya to always try his best to make his sister happy. Likewise, he is also shown to get ferocious whenever his sister gets harmed by someone. In addition, Tatsuya is also shown to be rendered speechless by Miyuki's beauty.

These were some of our picks for anime characters with a sister complex. If you feel like we have missed out on any, do comment below.