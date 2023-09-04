The Irregular at Magic High School season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Following the release of the second season in 2020, The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 has now been confirmed after the anime studio affirmed a sequel season with a promotional video and key visual. With three years gap in between, there is much to be adapted for the third installment, yet the prospect of having to watch it finally is equally exciting for the fandom.

The anime's first season premiered back in 2014. After that, it took six years for the anime to return with a second season. Even when the anime did return, it got further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that, the anime is finally set to release a sequel season soon.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 may come out sometime in the next year

When will The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 be released?

Tatsuya Shiba as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

As announced by the anime staff at 8bit studio, The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is set to be released in 2024. Considering that the anime has already released its promotional video and key visual, fans can expect the sequel season to be released sometime as early as the Winter 2024 anime season to the Summer 2024 anime season.

That being said, there still lies a possibility that the anime may later get delayed due to production reasons. Fans must remember that the anime studio is currently also producing the Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi movie and the anime's second season. Hence, fans may need to wait until next year to get another confirmation on the same.

Where to watch the anime

Miyuki Shiba in The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 (Image via 8bit)

The first and second seasons of The Irregular at Magic High School are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the anime is can be watched on select websites like Netflix and Hulu. While Netflix may only have the anime in select regions, Hulu has been providing the streaming services in the United States.

Hence, fans can expect The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 to be made available on Crunchyroll, but fans might have to wait until the anime gets released to learn about the other streaming options. There also remains the possibility that when the anime premieres, it might be made available on a YouTube channel like Ani-One Asia or Muse Asia.

Staff and cast

Minami Sakurai as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Most notably, the anime has changed its series director. Animation director Jimmy Stone, who previously worked as an episode director, mechanical designer, key animator, and more for the anime, will be taking up the position. Meanwhile, Taku Iwasaki has been confirmed to be doing the music.

As for the cast members, it is reportedly set to remain the same. This means that Yuuichi Nakamura will be voicing Tatsuya Shiba, while Saori Hayami will be voicing Miyuki Shiba. Lastly, Kiyono Yasuno will be voicing Minami Sakurai.

What to expect from The Irregular at Magic High School season 3?

While The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is a sequel season, as per information provided by the anime studio, it is a possible that the upcoming anime season is not a direct continuation but an altogether new story. Therefore, predicting a plot for the upcoming anime is really difficult.

