Plus-Sized Elf anime confirms July 2024 premiere with new visual

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, Anime Japan 2024 held a stage for the Plus-Sized Elf anime to reveal the series' July 2024 premiere. However, an exact release date and staff are to be disclosed. Along with this information, the event unveiled a new key visual for the series, featuring the main characters.

Plus-Sized Elf anime is an adaptation of author Synecdoche's comedy manga series, which revolves around an elf woman and her love for junk food.

The manga was initially serialized on the Comic Gum site from December 2016 to May 2021.

After that, a continuation series, titled Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping, was launched on October 26, 2021, in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine.

Notably, the original manga published eight volumes, while the continuation series has released three volumes thus far.

Plus-Sized Elf anime debuts in July 2024

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, a talk stage for the Plus-Sized Elf anime was held at Anime Japan 2024, where the voice actors of Elfuda (Ayasa Ito), Tomoatsu Naoe (Takahide Ishii), Kuroeda (Rena Hasegawa), and Oga (Ayaka Fukuhara), unveiled a new key visual for the series.

According to the illustration, the Plus-Sized Elf anime will premiere in July 2024, i.e., in the Summer 2024 session. The new visual features Elfuda, Kuroeda (the dark elf), Oga, and the lead protagonist, Tomoatsu Naoe.

The illustration shows Elfuda glaring at the dark elf, Kuroeda, while munching on some french fries. Oda tries to calm them down in the background, while Naoe stays as a silent observer. The visual portrays the characters wearing their iconic outfits.

At the same time, the talk stage at the Anime Japan 2024 revealed character information for the main cast. According to that, Elfuda is described as an elf who has become passionate about junk food after arriving in the human world.

Likewise, Kuroeda is a dark elf, who works at a convenience store. However, despite being a dark elf, the embodiment of evil, she appears to have a "serious" personality.

Oga, on the other hand, is an ogre who appears in the sauna every night. She has developed a fondness for drinking in the human world.

Lastly, the Naoe is described as a massage therapist, whose daily life changes after meeting Elfuda.

Elfuda, as seen in a visual (Image via @elyase_anime/X)

Besides the new visual and the release window, no information on the studio or staff for the Plus-Sized Elf anime has been revealed at the event.

However, the talk show saw the voice actors describing their experience on working on the anime adaptation.

Based on Synecdoche's manga, Plus-Sized Elf anime will revolve around an elf who struggles with diet. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga series in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Naoe-kun, a message therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest- Everything about her screams 'Elf', except for one thing: Her bodacious body."

