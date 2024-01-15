Plus-Sized Elf anime confirms 2024 release with key visual

On Monday (Jan. 15), Akita Shoten announced that Plus-Sized Elf anime, based on mangaka Synecdoche's eponymous manga series, will premiere in 2024. An official website and X handle have been launched to reveal the anime's key visual and cast information.

Plus-Sized Elf anime is set to follow author Synecdoche's Japanese comedy manga series evolving around an elf woman whose love for junk food knows no bounds. The manga was originally serialized on the Comic Gum website from December 2016 to May 2021.

Later, a continuation series titled Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping, began serialization in Akita Shoten's Seinen magazine on October 26, 2021. Notably, the first manga published eight volumes, while its continuation version released two volumes thus far.

Plus-Sized Elf anime will be released in 2024

As mentioned earlier, Akita Shoten and the anime's official staff confirmed on January 15, 2024, that Plus-Sized Elf anime will be released in 2024. While no exact release date has been mentioned yet, fans can expect follow-up news soon.

Moreover, the anime's official X handle and website have unveiled a key visual featuring the lead heroine, Erufuda. There's no doubt that she will become the focal point of the upcoming show.

The key illustration depicts Erufuda pinching her belly while eating French fries. She's wearing a tight half-sleeve T-shirt and green track shorts. Her pointy ears give away the fact that she's an elf.

Erufuda, as seen in the manga volume (Image via Synecdoche/Akita Shoten)

Notably, it has also been revealed that Ayasa Ito will star in the Plus-Sized Elf anime as Erufuda. She's a talented voice actress who has earned fame for playing Arisa Ichigaya's role in the BanG Dream! series.

Besides Ayasa-san, no other cast member's name for the Plus-Sized Elf anime was unveiled. Moreover, the anime's staff also didn't reveal the production studio's name for the anime.

Yet, fans can expect all the details regarding the exact release date, cast, staff, and trailer for the Plus-Sized Elf anime to be revealed soon. Along with the announcement, a specially drawn manga illustration from author Synecdoche and his comments regarding the anime adaptation have arrived.

The manga visual shows the elf, Erufuda, in a reclining statue pose. In his comments, author Synecdoche has expressed his happiness at his work being made into an anime. He also hoped that his fans would love the manga's iconic elements in animated format.

Comments from Erufuda's voice actress, Ayasa Ito, have also been revealed on the anime's official site and X handle, which reads as follows when translated into English:

"'Elves Can't Lose Weight', When I heard this title, I felt a strong sense of mission. That's because I'm a lifelong dieter and Ito-san can't lose weight either! I emphasized with Erufuda, who bravely tries to diet but cannot resist the temptation of food."

Besides, Ayasa-san also mentioned that she wants to be involved in this comedy anime and that she's happy to be able to play Erufuda's role.

About the anime

Erufuda eating junk foods (Image via Synecdoche/Akita Shoten)

As stated earlier, the Plus-Sized Elf anime is based on the comedy manga series by Synecdoche, which revolves around an Elf's struggle with diet. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

Naoe-Kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest- everything about her screams 'Elf', except for one thing: her bodacious body."

It continues:

"It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this lovable elf girl lose the weight, and keep it off?"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.