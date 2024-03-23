Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi reveals Fall 2024 release window and new teaser

Fans looking forward to Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi was presented with exciting news and a sneak peek into the upcoming season at Anime Japan 2024, which took place at 3:40 pm JST on March 23, 2024. It follows last year's announcement that the seventh season of the anime was under production.

The Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi will start airing in the Fall season of 2024 and will be available for viewing on Tokyo TV and other networks. They were also shown a new visual and a brief promotional video at this event.

The anime, titled Natsume's Book of Friends in English, is based on Yuki Midorikawa's manga of the same name. It premiered on TV Tokyo in 2008 and has aired six seasons and two anime films, Natsume's Book of Friends the Movie and Natsume's Book of Friends: The Waking Rock and the Strange Visitor.

Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi confirms 2024 release at Anime Japan 2024

Expand Tweet

Natsume Yujin-cho was part of the Green Stage of Anime Japan 2024 and featured voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya (Takashi Natsume), Kazuhiko Inoue (Madara), Kazuma Horie (Kaname Tanuma), Rina Sato (Touru Taki), and the director of the series, Takahiro Omori. They shared their experiences working on the series and discussed some particularly memorable moments from the series.

Toward the end of the event, a new illustration was displayed, announcing that the seventh season of the franchise, titled Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi, will be released in the fall of 2024.

The poster, featuring Takashi Natsume with Madara sitting on his shoulder, has now been shared on their official X account. Unfortunately, an exact release date has not yet been revealed.

Additionally, fans received a quick peek of Natsume Yujin-cho: Urushi, as a promotional video for the same was also presented at this event. The clip focused mostly on Natsume, Madara, and the yokai, but little else was made clear.

What is Natsume Yujin-cho about?

Madara, also known as Nyanko-Sensei, as seen in Natsume Yujin-cho (Image via Brain's Base)

Natsume Yujin-cho follows a young orphan named Takashi Natsume, who inherited the ability to see the yokai from his grandmother, Reiko. As a result of this ability, Natsume had to spend a pretty lonely childhood.

However, his life took an unexpected turn when he freed a powerful spirit known as Madara, who took the form of a cat. They formed a pact: Madara agreed to protect Natsume, and in return, Natsume promised to hand over his grandmother’s treasured creation, the Book of Friends, at the end of his life.

Related links:

Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up

5 Spring 2024 anime you absolutely cannot miss