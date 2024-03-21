5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss (& 5 you should skip watching)

This time of year ushers in an exciting new roster of Spring 2024 anime. Numerous series receive anime adaptations and are set to release around this time, while others pick up where they left off with new seasons. In keeping with tradition, 2024 also has a number of highly anticipated titles incoming.

From Kaiju No. 8 to Demon Slayer to My Hero Academia, the roster is packed and ready to go. However, there are a couple of titles fans can overlook for the time being, as they will probably not prove to be as engaging as others.

Disclaimer: This article is ranked in no particular order. Views expressed here belong solely to the author.

Spring 2024 anime fans should absolutely tune into

1) Kaiju No. 8

A highly anticipated release among the Spring 2024 anime line-up is Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8. For those who enjoyed watching the titans from Attack on Titan, this one is worth checking out. The story can be summarized as follows - Grotesque, Godzilla-like monsters termed "kaiju" have been terrorizing Japan for a while now. In retaliation, an elite military unit called the Defense Corps was formed to combat them.

Every time a "kaiju" is killed, "sweepers" (employed under the Professional Kaiju Cleaner Corporation) dispose of its remains. One such sweeper is 32-year-old Kafka Hibino, who from a young age, has aspired to join the Defense Corps. However, after failing to clear the entrance tests on multiple occasions, he gave up and resigned himself to being a sweeper.

When ambitious 18-year-old newbie Leno Ichikawa joins his cleaning team, Kafka's will to join the Defense Corps is renewed once again. A series of unfortunate events leads him to turn into a human-kaiju hybrid. He must now use his new-found powers to serve in the unit of his dreams, while also keeping them a secret.

2) Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Spring 2024 anime - Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (Image via Ufotable)

Another much-awaited Spring 2024 anime release is the 4th installment of the acclaimed Demon Slayer franchise. Called the Hashira Training Arc, it truly is the calm before the storm. Demon attacks drew to a sudden halt when Nezuko Kamado's immunity towards sunlight was revealed.

This could mean only one thing - Muzan Kibutsuji was planning on acquiring that ability, something he dedicated his life to uncovering. Thus, Kagaya puts the Demon Slayer Corps., including the Hashira, through intense training in preparation for the incoming attack.

This Spring 2024 anime release will introduce viewers to more details about the Hashira and showcase Tanjiro evolving as well.

3) Black Butler: Public School Arc

Spring 2024 anime - Black Butler: Public School Arc (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ushering in the seventh arc of Black Butler is the Public School Arc, taking place in Weston College, which stands among the most prestigious in Great Britian and chooses to isolate itself, even from government intervention. The arc follows the incidents that occur when certain students decide against going home.

One such student is Derrick Arden, son of Queen Victoria's cousin. Thus, Ciel Phantomhive must enroll at Weston and investigate the cause. Meanwhile, Sebastian Michaelis joins the staff as Sapphire Owl's new housemaster.

4) KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World (Season 3)

Spring 2024 anime - Konosuba Season 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

Back after quite a while, Konosuba Season 3 will be one of the more welcomed series in the Spring 2024 anime roster. The dysfunctional group will return once again to tickle viewers' funny bone and leave a lasting impression, as it has always done in the past.

No official information has been confirmed so far, but guesses can very well be made and it is likely that season 3 will cover light novel volumes 6 and 7.

News of Kazuma's victories against the Devil King allowed him to live lavishly with the reward money. But this soon draws interest from the Crown, with Princess Iris requesting his aid in capturing the Chivalrous Thief Chris. However, a skirmish with the Devil King's army ends badly and Kazuma faces exile as he is separated from his trusted party. It is now up to him to clear his name.

5) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2 - Part 2)

Spring 2024 anime - Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Everyone's favorite Rudeus Greyrat will be returning to screens this Spring 2024 for the 2nd part of Season 2. Part 1 covered the 9th volume of the original light novel and now, part 2 will cover the 10th installment, i.e., the Newlyweds Arc. As seen in the trailer, a very select group attend Rudeus and Sylphie's wedding.

For the first time in the series, fans will witness the best friends' dynamic take on a more romantic turn as they transition into a couple, which is likely to bring out new facets to the characters. Part 2 will also introduce a grown-up Norm and Aisha, Rudeus' siblings.

Spring 2024 anime that fans can skip

1) Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Spring 2024 anime - Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (Image via J.C. Staff)

Hardcore Isekai fans will be more into this Spring 2024 anime release than regular anime enjoyers. Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers is based on a light novel and follows the story of Banaza, who is summoned to the world of Klyrode as a hero candidate. However, he arrives with no useful skills and is thus banished to a forest. But fate takes a turn for him when he levels up and acquires infinite stars after slaying a slime.

With his new-found powers, he takes on the guise of Flio, choosing to stay out the human-demon conflict. Unfortunately for him, fate seems to have other plans.

Reviews for this anime so far have been mixed, with more against than in favor. The series seems to have rushed its characters with a shaky plot and contrived storytelling. This one can be skipped if you have had enough Isekai by now.

2) Unnamed Memory

Spring 2024 anime - Unnamed Memory (Image via ENGI)

Another one to overlook on the Sring 2024 anime roster would be Furumiya Kuji's Unnamed Memory. Receiving an anime adaptation thanks to Studio ENGI, the series begins quite strongly and seems promising. However, it soon falls short due to improper pacing and insufficient history, lore, and magic to hold down the story, which itself is also a little odd.

Oscar climbs a deadly tower seeking the power of its master, the Witch of the Azure Moon. He hopes that her magic can quell the curse which prevents him from taking a wife. But his plans change when he is mesmerized by Tinasha's beauty.

So, he decides that she should wed him instead, since she can withstand the curse placed upon him. The other party is not too keen but agrees to live with Oscar in the royal castle for a year while researching the curse. But the Witch is more than what meets the eye, as time reveals big secrets.

3) Sound! Euphonium 3

Spring 2024 anime - Sound! Euphonium 3 (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While some have been looking forward to Sound! Euphonium 3, many who have been through parts 1 and 2 would rather skip this one. Not to be mistaken, the series isn't bad, but there are other issues that make it a bit of a difficult watch. This Spring 2024 anime installment will be the third one of the series and pick up where part 2 left off.

However, fans have voiced mixed reactions when the third part was announced. In essence, the first 2 parts sticking strictly to the source material with very little deviation and having little to no anime-only scenes takes away from the realism aspect. Again, condensing a season's worth of content into roughly 2 hours leaves a lot to be desired.

4) Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

Spring 2024 anime - Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (Image via Zexcs)

Another name on the Spring 2024 anime list that viewers can skip is Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen. The initial seasons received disappointing reviews from fans. Claims were that the anime did not adhere to the contents of the original game.

Initial looks at this new release make it seem as if the studio rushed things along. What should have taken time to be explained and depicted properly was moved ahead too soon. Additionally, fight sequences turned out to be quite underwhelming as well.

5) The Fable

Concluding this list of Spring 2024 anime to skip is The Fable. Unlike others mentioned here, this one has likely received the most mixed reactions. One section of fans deemed it a masterpiece and a top dark comedy to tune into. Others, meanwhile, claimed that there exists a lack of clarity regarding the good and bad sides, adding that the series tries to be too many things at once.

The animating studio does not have a very promising reputation and if this one turns out underwhelming, it will not be surprising. Nonetheless, fans can skip this anime and rather move over to read the manga instead, which has substantially more to offer.

