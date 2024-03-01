KonoSuba season 3 announces April 2024 release date and theme songs

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the official website of KonoSuba anime released a new promotional video for KonoSuba Season 3 that revealed the anime's release date and theme song details. The anime is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

KonoSuba anime's first two seasons were released in 2016 and 2017. This was followed by a sequel movie, which was released in 2019. Years later, the series released a spin-off prequel anime called KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! in 2023. Right after, the anime is set to release a third season for the main anime in April 2024.

KonoSuba Season 3 anime reveals release date with new PV

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the official YouTube channel of Kadokawa released the second promotional video for KonoSuba Season 3. With the new trailer, the anime revealed that it is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan.

The anime will air on local television networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA and d-Anime Store.

Meanwhile, for international fans, KonoSuba Season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Iris as seen in KonoSuba anime PV (Image via Drive)

As for the trailer, it gave fans a hint on some of the events that are set to take place in the upcoming anime. Evidently, after returning from the Crimson Demon Village, Kazuma receives a letter from Princess Iris as she seemingly wants to hear about the adventures of Kazuma and his friends who defeated the leader of the Demon King's army.

The trailer then showed glimpses of Kazuma and Iris getting close to each other as Iris could be seen addressing Kazuma as her older brother. This was followed by some scenes from the anime's action sequences.

In addition to the release date, the new promotional video also revealed the opening and ending theme song details for the anime. The new opening theme song is set to be called "Growing Up." It will be performed by Machico who has previously performed the theme songs for several KonoSuba anime.

Meanwhile, the ending theme song will be called "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" (Us, Just Like on That Day). It will be performed by the anime's main voice cast members - Sora Amamiya (Aqua), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), and Ai Kayano (Darkness).

Fans can expect more details about the anime at AnimeJapan 2024 at the KonoSuba stage on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

