Crunchyroll to stream Konosuba season 3 and more in Spring 2024

Konosuba season 3, the popular isekai parody, has been confirmed to be streamed on Crunchyroll now that the series is known to come out in April of this year. This is not the only series to be confirmed on Crunchyroll for this season.

Series including the likes of A Condition Called Love, Shigeyoshi Tsukahara, Twiflo's original full-length anime film project Kurayukaba, and an anime film titled Kuramerukagari, which are scheduled for release this spring, will also be streamed on the platform.

The second season came out back in 2017, which is something that makes the announcement of Konosuba season 3 all the more important. Natsume Akatsuki's story has become one of the essential isekai stories because of how it takes classic tropes of the genre and gives them a comedic angle.

Konosuba season 3 has been confirmed to be streamed on Crunchyroll

The third season of Konosuba will start in April of this year and now Crunchyroll has announced which countries it will be available: North, Central, and South America; Europe, except Spain, Portugal, German-speaking countries such as France and Holland, and Italy; and Oceania. Also the Middle East, North Africa as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States.

There is no information on how many episodes this season will have, although Crunchyroll also used the opportunity to confirm that they will stream other series such as A Condition Called Love, Shigeyoshi Tsukahara, Twiflo's film Kurayukaba, and an anime film titled Kuramerukagari.

The anime adaptation of Konosuba started in 2016 with the first season and the second one came out in 2017, which led to a lot of fan fanfare. However, after a couple of crossovers and a lack of information, it's been confirmed that Studio Drive is taking over from Studio Deen, which was the company in charge of the first two seasons.

The premise of the series

The main cast of Konosuba (Image via Studio Drive)

Kazuma Satou, a Japanese teenager, suffered an embarrassing death and was brought to a fantasy world by a goddess named Aqua. While Kazuma comes back to life in this new world, he is tasked by Aqua to defeat the Devil King and they meet a couple of new party members, leading to a lot of hilarious situations.

It was eventually confirmed by them that they can't defeat the Devil King and try to run away from the situation, although many twists and turns lead to them running into the same predicament. Konosuba season 3 is bound to continue this plot and also continue to parody several classic isekai tropes.

