Where to watch KonoSuba anime? Streaming details explored

Based on the popular Japanese light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki, KonoSuba anime, better known as KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World, has continued to impress its fans through its unique blend of side-splitting humor and fantastical isekai tropes.

Under the fabulous production of the esteemed Studio Deen, the Konosuba anime premiered back in 2016 and provided a fresh comedic take on the Isekai genre. The anime adaptation breathed life into the compelling characters of Natsume Akatsumi's light novel and saw Kazuma and his dysfunctional adventure party going about their usual ways in an Isekai world.

Considering its immense popularity worldwide, several anime enthusiasts have shown interest in watching the anime. Thus, this article dives into the streaming details of Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World anime.

Konosuba anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and other platforms

One of the most captivating anime series of all time, Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World! intricately explores the Isekai genre and brings out the humor aspect to its fullest. Unlike several Isekai titles that focus on fantasy motifs, KonoSuba focuses on hilarity. So, where can Konosuba anime be streamed?

Anime enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that Crunchyroll has secured the digital distribution rights to the anime. As such, Konosuba anime can be streamed seamlessly on Crunchyroll in multiple regions, such as the United States, India, the UK, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, the Philippines, and more.

A visual from Konosuba (Image via Studio Deen)

Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch all the episodes of Konosuba anime on the FUNimation streaming platform. Other than Crunchyroll and FUNimation, fans from the USA will be able to stream the episodes on Hulu.

Additionally, it's available on Netflix in some regions, such as Spain, Portugal, Japan, and South Korea. In other words, there are plenty of streaming options available for anime enthusiasts who want to watch Konosuba anime.

The plot of Konosuba

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

As mentioned previously, Konosuba perfectly blends the themes of comedy and fantasy to captivate its audience. The anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki's light novel follows the protagonist, Kazuma Satou, and his adventure party in an Isekai world. Filled with a plethora of funny elements and a dash of adventure, the anime has become extremely popular worldwide.

A short synopsis of KonoSuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World! anime by Crunchyroll reads:

"After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointing brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him."

It continues,

"Kazuma decdies to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve mnay of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

Additional information

Produced by Studio Deen, Konosuba anime premiered on Tokyo MX on January 14, 2016, and continued until March 16, 2016. The series was then simulcasted on Crunchyroll in several regions, including North America. As for the cast and crew, Takaomi Kanasaki attended to the directorial duties, while Makoto Uezu was in charge of the script writing.

Moreover, Koichi Kikuka worked on designing the characters, whereas Yoshikazu Iwanami showcased his proficiency as the sound director. Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World! anime also saw a combination of seasoned and new voice actors performing.

A still from Konosuba (Image via Studio Deen)

The renowned voice actor Jun Fukushima voiced the protagonist, Kazuma Sato, while Sora Amamiya lent her voice to Aqua. Additionally, Rie Takahashi played the role of Megumin, and Ai Kayano voiced Darkness.

Following its immense success, a second season was announced by the staff which eventually premiered on January 12, 2017. Fans would like to know that a third season has also been confirmed, and it's slated to release in 2024.

