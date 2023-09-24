KonoSuba season 3 confirms the release window with an official teaser

KonoSuba season 3 is finally making its way after a six-year-long hiatus that kept the fans eager for the upcoming Kazuma’s adventurous escapades. Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel finally dropped the promotional video announcing the release of the Isekai slice-of-life goodness in 2024, with no exact release dates as of now.

The teaser glances at the return of all the major characters in the series with an amazing narration in the English language, which no one saw coming. The unanticipated narration manages to immerse the viewers in the fantasy realm of KonoSuba, exciting them for what’s coming next in the third installment.

KonoSuba season 3 to release in 2024

The first two seasons of the anime didn’t have such a long hiatus between them. The second installment was released the following year, maintaining the same release schedule as the previous one, which came out in January. KonoSuba season 3, on the other hand, has seen a return after a six-year gap, primarily due to factors such as a change in production house and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, to keep the fans entertained with the Isekai treat, the anime released the spin-off titled KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! It is a prequel to the original series that focuses on Megumin and her journey of mastering the explosion magic, a spell that is stated to be powerful yet impractical. The spin-off ended its run on June 22, 2023.

Although no exact release dates have been revealed yet, the best guest for season 3, to be released in 2024, would be in the month of January, following the patterns of the previous installments. So, as 2023 is nearing its end, fans who are awaiting the return of Kazuma and the gang could expect KonoSuba season 3 to release in early 2024.

About the anime:

Yen Press, the official publisher of the series’s original light novels in the English language, describes the plot as such:

"Game loving shut-in Kazuma Sato’s life as a young schoolboy in Japan abruptly comes to an early end…or at least it was supposed to. When he opens his eyes, though, he sees a beautiful goddess that offers him a once in an after-lifetime chance to be reborn in a parallel world. The catch is that the world is violent and threatened by a growing evil! "

It further elaborated:

"Fortunately, he can choose any one thing to bring with him. So he chooses the goddess, Aqua! And so his adventure with his gorgeous companion begins–if he could just get enough money and food to survive, keep his goddess out of trouble, and avoid grabbing the attention of the Demon King’s army!"

More about KonoSuba season 3, including new characters and their cast members, the exact release date, opening and ending theme songs, and the major updates will be revealed soon.

