Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Anime announces April 2024 release date and more with new PV

Overlap, the publisher of Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers light novel series by Miya Kinojo, recently unveiled the second promotional video and new visuals for the upcoming television anime.

The Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers promotional video disclosed more details about the cast and staff and announced that Dialogue+ will perform the ending theme song titled Utopia Gaku Gairon. The Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime is set to premiere in April 2024.

Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime's April release window

The newly revealed cast members include Aya Yamane as Balirossa, Mari Hino as Blossom, Yūki Hirose as Byleri, Nene Hieda as Belano, Taishi Murata as Blonde Hero, Mikako Takahashi as Tsuya, and Yuka Iguchi as Sabea. The anime will be released sometime in April 2024.

Additionally, there are new staff members on board, such as Asuka Hino as the Color Key Artist, Maho Takahashi handling the Art Setting, Yoshihiro Togo as the Compositing Director of Photography, Honami Yamagishi in charge of Editing, Jin Aketagawa as the Sound Director, and Toshiya Wada handling Sound Effects under Magic Capsule for Sound Production.

The main cast of the Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime includes Satoshi Hino as Flio and Rie Kugimiya as Fenrys. Yoshiaki Iwasaki, known for his work on Hayate the Combat Butler and We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, directs the anime at J.C.STAFF. Megumi Shimizu oversees the series scripts and is responsible for Banished From The Heroes' Party and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Sota Suwa, the character designer for Combatants Will Be Dispatched!, is responsible for character designs. Kujira Yumemi, known for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible and Reign of the Seven Spellblades, composed the music, with Pony Canyon managing music production.

Miya Kinojo began serializing the story on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2016, which continued until November 2019. Overlap then began publishing the series in edited print volumes featuring art by Katagiri.

The first volume hit the shelves in December 2016, with the most recent, the 16th novel volume, releasing on October 25. Concurrently, Itomachi initiated a manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in January 2019, with the ninth compiled volume released on October 25.

Final Thoughts

Fenrys as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Muse has already licensed the Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime for the Asian market. At the same time, Crunchyroll secured streaming rights for American regions, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS regions.