Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 confirms release date with new character preview

On Friday, December 1, 2023, Kadokawa revealed the January 2024 release date for Banished from the Heroes’ Party season 2 in the latest character video for the series. The new character video for the upcoming second season focuses on Red, also known as Gideon Ragnason, who is the central protagonist of the series.

With the announcement of the release date for Banished from the Heroes’ Party season 2, essentially all of the major release information for the upcoming anime has been shared. This includes international streaming information, new cast and staff for the second season, and more, in addition to the aforementioned release date.

Banished from the Heroes’ Party season 2 serves as the continuation of the first season of the television anime series, which aired in Japan throughout Fall 2021. The series was originally set to premiere in July of that year, but it was pushed back to October by the production team due to “various circumstances.”

Banished from the Heroes’ Party season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2023

Banished from the Heroes’ Party season 2 is set to premiere both in Japan and internationally on Crunchyroll on Sunday, January 7, 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in Japan weekly in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

The new cast for the second season includes Yumiri Hanamori as Van, Ai Kakuma as Lavender, Satoshi Mikami as Cardinal Lub, and Aya Uchida as Esther. These four will join the returning and starring cast of Ryota Suzuki as Red, Kanon Takao as Rit, Naomi Ozora as Ruti, Sora Amamiya as Yarandrala, Taku Yashiro as Ares, Nao Toyama as Megria, and Kentaro Tone as Dir.

The first season’s director, Makoto Hoshino, is now the chief director, with Satoshi Takafuji now being credited as the series’ director. Studio Flad is now solely credited for animation production after collaborating with Wolfsbane on the first season. Yukiko Ashino is also newly credited for art setting alongside returning staff member Tsukasa Ohira. Ashino is also serving as the returning art director for the series.

Norimasa Teramoto is replacing Kenji Takehara as the director of photography, while Takatoshi Hamano is replacing Nobuyuki Abe as the sound director. Magic Capsule is replacing On-lead for sound production, with the rest of the main staff from the anime’s first season returning to their roles for the second.

Author Zappon and illustrator Yausmo’s original light novel series premiered in June 2018, which adapted Zappon’s original Shosetsuka ni Naro web novel from October 2017. Illustrator Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation in May 2018. All three formats are still ongoing, with the franchise having over 2.2 million copies in circulation, including digital editions.

