Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 reveals key visual, cast, and more

Those excited for Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 have good reason to be - a new key visual has dropped, multiple new casting reveals, and more. The anime adaptation of the Zappon and Yasumo light novel had been announced to receive a second season earlier this year, and now more information on it has been revealed.

Releasing in January 2024, this follows up on the 2021 Fall release of the first season of Banished from the Heroes’ Party. Alongside the key visual comes information on the director, changes from the first season’s staff, voice roles for new characters, and the release date.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for season 1 of Banished from the Heroes' Party anime.

Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 reveals January 2024 release date with key visual

Protagonists Red and Rit make their love official at the end of season 1. (Image via Studio Flad, Wolfsbane)

Alongside the January 2024, more information on the cast and staff has been revealed. Yumiri Hanamori will be voicing Van, Ai Kakuma will voice Lavender, Satoshi Mikami will voice Cardinal Lub, and Aya Uchida will voice Esther. These new voice roles will bolster an already talented cast of voice actors like Ryoto Suzuki and Kanon Takao.

Regarding staff changes, it seems the original collaboration between Studio Flad and Wolfsbane has ended. Studio Flad is now the sole credited studio behind Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2. The director for the first season, Makoto Hoshino, has been promoted to chief director, with Satoshi Takafuji taking over the role of director.

Yukiko Ashino will be the art setter, alongside returning Tsukasa Ohira. Ashino will also return to their art director position. Norimasa Teramoto will take over Kenji Takehara’s work as director of photography. Takatoshi Hamano replaces Nobuyuki Abe as sound director. Finally, Magic Capsule will replace On-Lead for Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2’s sound production.

Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 picks up at volume 5

Yarandrala is coming to see Red and Rit. (Image via Studio Flad, Wolfsbane)

The end of the first season saw protagonists Red and Rit become an official couple, but this isn’t where the story of Banished from the Heroes’ Party ends. Especially as Yarandrala has learned about the two’s location in Zoltan. The conflict she brings with her is picked up in volume 5 of the light novel, indicating another four light novels will be animated with Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2.

What hardships await these two lovers? Those who simply cannot wait to see what's next for Red and Rit can find English versions of the Light Novel, translated by Yen Press - season 1 ends off volume 4, with the story that will be told in season 2 begins in volume 5. Hopefully, the wait for the next season of this romantic tale is worth it for the fans of the series.

Be sure to keep up with more news for the release of the upcoming Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2, slated to release in January 2024.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.