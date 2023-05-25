Attack on Titan sound director reveals new update on the Final part

Attack on Titan is nearing the end of its final season, and now the sound director of the series, Masafumi Mima, has shared a new update regarding the conclusion of the epic narrative on his official Twitter account. As not unknown to many, the final season of the series has been divided into multiple parts, and they are currently working on the final one.

In recent years, Attack on Titan has clearly become a global phenomenon. The anime has reached a wide variety of audiences all over the world, and now the final part seems to conclude in great fashion for fans of the series worldwide.

Updates about the final part of Attack on Titan

Attack On Fans @AttackOnFans Masafumi Mima (sound director) announced that sound work for The Final Chapters Part 2 has begun 🎙️🎛️🎚️ Masafumi Mima (sound director) announced that sound work for The Final Chapters Part 2 has begun 🎙️🎛️🎚️ https://t.co/vU2DjX7yB9

Sound director Masafumi Mima has revealed on Twitter that they have begun working on the final part of the final season of Attack on Titan. While the director didn’t give away much about what they were doing, it was enough to generate a considerable amount of hype for fans all over the world.

MAPPA Studios made the decision of dividing the finale of Attack on Titan into several parts across the season in order to maximize the results and make sure that the production quality of each episode is of the highest level. This is due to the fact that this series has been a huge success for this studio, and they want to wrap up the series on a satisfactory note.

This is why Mima's tweet sparked so many reactions and comments online. Fans everywhere are looking for any kind of hint about the forthcoming grand finale of one of the most popular series out there.

El Sr. R @ElSrR05 @Sunma47 Thank you very much for working for more than 10 years as the sound director on my favorite anime, Mima-sensei. We owe the success and prestige of this series to your passion and professionalism. I will be looking forward to seeing the last but sublime result of your dedication. @Sunma47 Thank you very much for working for more than 10 years as the sound director on my favorite anime, Mima-sensei. We owe the success and prestige of this series to your passion and professionalism. I will be looking forward to seeing the last but sublime result of your dedication.

baydeq @baydeq @Sunma47 Teaser trailer in 1-2 months, im calling it @Sunma47 Teaser trailer in 1-2 months, im calling it

More about Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a series written and drawn by mangaka Hajime Isayama. It is set in a fictional world where beings known as Titans rule the earth and humanity has been pushed to live in isolation. The main character is Eren Yeager, a young boy that wants to destroy the Titans and attain freedom after these creatures destroyed his hometown and killed his mother.

The series evolves greatly as the story progresses, adding betrayals, major plot twists, great fighting scenes, and a lot of discussions about morality. Some characters end up changing a lot from who they once were at the beginning. This has been one of the main selling points of the series: the capacity for change and to keep people guessing through a lot of mystery.

Fans have been anticipating the finale for a long time because it is one of the most dynamic, albeit contentious, parts of the manga. Without getting into spoilers, the final part of the series is bound to generate a lot of discussions and debates online when MAPPA Studio adapts it.

